Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Brings Alive The Old Hollywood Glamour With Her Stylish Photoshoot
We had been missing out on fashion scoops from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja but the diva didn't make us wait for too long. The Zoya Factor actress shared a couple of pictures from her throwback photoshoot. She absolutely exuded old Hollywood vibes with her photoshoot. Set in the backdrop of cobbled European homes and vintage car, Sonam Kapoor looked like a dream in her photoshoot. We have decoded her different outfits for you.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Skirt And Top
Posed to kill against a backdrop of a vintage car and woody backdrop, Sonam Kapoor looked amazing. She paired her embellished top with a skirt. Her top was belted and beautifully sequinned in a crystal blue hue and the skirt featured abstract patterns. She teamed her ensemble with fishnet stockings and upped her look with studs. She wore dark-toned lip shade and her impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Summer Dress
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked so gorgeous in this dress of hers, as she twirled in a cobbled lane characterised by old-fashioned homes. She looked lovely in her dress that was sleeveless and patterned. It was a dramatic number and the actress accessorised her look with a statement black-toned neckpiece. Her makeup was highlighted by wine red lip shade and a neat bun.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's All-Black Attire
Seated on the bonnet of the car, Sonam Kapoor exuded retro vibes with her attire. She wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a black top with sheer accents and scarf-like accent. She teamed her top with matching pants and gave us a fashion goal of the day. She paired her ensemble with a pair of gold-toned pumps. The makeup was contoured beautifully and she completed her look with a neat hairdo.
So, which outfit of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's did you like the most? Let us know that.
Photos Credit: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram