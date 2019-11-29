Just In
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Rhea Kapoor Have Travel-Worthy Pant Goals
These days, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her sister, Rhea Kapoor are in a vacay mode at Los Angeles. The two have been giving us fashion goals and recently the stylish siblings showed us how to flaunt pants. While one went for a monochrome pantsuit, the other opted for contrasts. So, let's find out what they wore.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned an all-green pantsuit. Her formal suit was from 3.1 Phillip Lim. It was a smart number that consisted of a structured blazer and straight-fit matching pants with flared hem. With this ensemble, The Zoya Factor actress exuded boss lady vibes and inspired stylish ladies. She paired her attire with black-hued platform heels, which went well with her attire. Sonam Kapoor also upped her style quotient by flaunting two signature Louis Vuitton purses, which she carried in a cross-bodied style. She notched up her look with quirky earrings and dark shades. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and softly-curled wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.
Rhea Kapoor
Rhea Kapoor looked sassy in her colour-blocked ensemble and hers was a more edgy number as compared to Sonam's. She wore an ivory waistcoat and teamed it with a matching blazer, which gave a layered effect. The Veere Di Wedding producer paired her attire with black short pants that came with a wrap-around. Her attire was from the label, Monse. She paired her ensemble with sturdy black formal shoes, which were by Loeffler Randall. She accessorised her look with large hoops and delicate gold-toned necklace. She upped her look with classy shades. The makeup was natural and marked by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. Rhea completed her look long middle-parted sleek tresses.
So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that.
Photo Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram and Rhea Kapoor's Instagram