ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Royal Golden Brocade Kurta Set Is Perfect For Bestie’s Wedding

    By
    |

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is among a few actresses in Bollywood, who experiments a lot when it comes to fashion. She almost always succeeds in making gorgeous fashion statements and that's the reason she is popularly know as the fashionista of B-town. Apart from impressing everyone with her dramatic and chic outfits, Sonam has won our hearts with her royal attire choices too and the recent one has just topped our favourite list.

    Lately, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a regal golden brocade kurta set, which looked absolutely regal and seemed perfect for bestie's wedding function. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked beautiful in a three piece royal outfit, which came from the label Raw Mango. Her ensemble consisted of a knee-length golden brocade kurta, which was accentuated by deep brown heavy intricate embroidery. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she paired it with a three-fourth-sleeved waist-length matching jacket that was round-necked. The Zoya Factor actress paired it with maroon-hued above ankle-length pants and completed her look with complementing maroon velvet loafers. She further upped her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings, a chunky ring, and a smartwatch.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Neerja actress softly contoured her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled thick brows, soft kohled eyes, nude-hued eye shadow, and light pink lip shade elevated her look. Sonam neatly pulled back her sleek tresses into a beautiful low bun. The actress also carried a cute small silver box bag, which we so want to steal from her right away.

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja literally mesmerised us with her wow ethnic attire. What do you think about her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.

    All Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

    More SONAM KAPOOR AHUJA News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue