Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Royal Golden Brocade Kurta Set Is Perfect For Bestie’s Wedding Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is among a few actresses in Bollywood, who experiments a lot when it comes to fashion. She almost always succeeds in making gorgeous fashion statements and that's the reason she is popularly know as the fashionista of B-town. Apart from impressing everyone with her dramatic and chic outfits, Sonam has won our hearts with her royal attire choices too and the recent one has just topped our favourite list.

Lately, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a regal golden brocade kurta set, which looked absolutely regal and seemed perfect for bestie's wedding function. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked beautiful in a three piece royal outfit, which came from the label Raw Mango. Her ensemble consisted of a knee-length golden brocade kurta, which was accentuated by deep brown heavy intricate embroidery. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she paired it with a three-fourth-sleeved waist-length matching jacket that was round-necked. The Zoya Factor actress paired it with maroon-hued above ankle-length pants and completed her look with complementing maroon velvet loafers. She further upped her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings, a chunky ring, and a smartwatch.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Neerja actress softly contoured her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled thick brows, soft kohled eyes, nude-hued eye shadow, and light pink lip shade elevated her look. Sonam neatly pulled back her sleek tresses into a beautiful low bun. The actress also carried a cute small silver box bag, which we so want to steal from her right away.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja literally mesmerised us with her wow ethnic attire. What do you think about her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.

All Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja