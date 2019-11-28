Just In
From Kriti Sanon To Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Whose Dress Will You Pick For The Next Party?
We all love dresses and come mid-week and we are already planning a weekend party. So, we have curated a list of stunning dresses, which were donned by Bollywood divas recently. From Kriti Sanon to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, these actresses will inspire you to invest in dresses that will make you look a class apart. So, take a look at their dress game for some fashion inspiration.
Kriti Sanon
These days, Kriti Sanon has been promoting her movie, Panipat. The actress has been giving us a lot of dress goals and this one was an absolutely edgy number. So, for those of you, who want to look chic, this dress is for you. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti's dress was designed by Nikita Mhaisalkar. Her dress was patterned and featured asymmetrical silhouette. She paired it with complementing pencil heels. Kriti Sanon notched up her look with a statement stone studded neckpiece from Tyaani by Karan Johar. Her sparkling bangles were from Aquamarine and Anmol. The quirky rings were from Amrapali. The makeup was highlighted by smoky eye liner and matte pink lip shade. The wavy and voluminous highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.
Nushrat Bharucha
Nushrat Bharucha wore an indie dress and her attire had a whiff of desi effect. Accentuated by hot pink hue, it was a sleeveless long dress that was flared and seemed absolutely comfy. So, for those of you, looking forward to slipping into something vibrant and fuss-free, this dress is ideal for you. It was a simple number highlighted by golden tones and she paired it with complementing sandals. Nushrat kept her jewellery game light with sleek danglers. Her makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and subtle eye makeup. The middle-parted impeccable tresses completed her look.
Bhumi Pednekar
Bala actress, Bhumi Pednekar is promoting her movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh these days. Styled by Mohit Rai, the actress gave us a break from glittering dresses with this stylish all-occasion dress that came from the label, Nisse. It was an off white dress that featured slightly flared sleeves and cinched bodice. The bodice of her attire was also wrinkled and she paired her dress with shiny silver pumps from Public Desire. The makeup was highlighted by orange-brown lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday wore a black and white checkered separates from Valenti for the latest promotional round of Pati Patni Aur Woh. Styled by Ami Patel, the actress pulled off her number with a lot of aplomb. It was a structured number with overlapping details and made for a great office party outfit. Her attire consisted of a full-sleeved blazer top and matching skirt with asymmetrical hem. She paired her ensemble with bondage sandals. The actress upped her look with chic earrings and rings from Black Balloon. The makeup was marked by contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and black eye liner accompanied by light pink eye shadow. The sleek side-parted bun wrapped up her look.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
If you are planning on buying a dress for hot afternoon parties, this dress worn by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is what you should invest in. It was a beautiful old school number by N-Duo, which Sonam sported recently for probably sauntering in the streets of California. Her dress was dipped in ivory hue and accentuated by delicate floral accents. The midi dress was belted with full bishop sleeves and she teamed it with gorgeous pink ballerinas that came from the label, The Row. She carried a Louis Vuitton purse with her and accessorised her look with hoop earrings. The makeup was nude-toned with pink lip shade and matching eye shadow. The middle-parted slightly wavy tresses completed her look.
So, whose dress will you pick, if given a choice? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photo Credit: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Pic: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram