ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    From Kriti Sanon To Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Whose Dress Will You Pick For The Next Party?

    By
    |

    We all love dresses and come mid-week and we are already planning a weekend party. So, we have curated a list of stunning dresses, which were donned by Bollywood divas recently. From Kriti Sanon to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, these actresses will inspire you to invest in dresses that will make you look a class apart. So, take a look at their dress game for some fashion inspiration.

    Array

    Kriti Sanon

    These days, Kriti Sanon has been promoting her movie, Panipat. The actress has been giving us a lot of dress goals and this one was an absolutely edgy number. So, for those of you, who want to look chic, this dress is for you. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti's dress was designed by Nikita Mhaisalkar. Her dress was patterned and featured asymmetrical silhouette. She paired it with complementing pencil heels. Kriti Sanon notched up her look with a statement stone studded neckpiece from Tyaani by Karan Johar. Her sparkling bangles were from Aquamarine and Anmol. The quirky rings were from Amrapali. The makeup was highlighted by smoky eye liner and matte pink lip shade. The wavy and voluminous highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Array

    Nushrat Bharucha

    Nushrat Bharucha wore an indie dress and her attire had a whiff of desi effect. Accentuated by hot pink hue, it was a sleeveless long dress that was flared and seemed absolutely comfy. So, for those of you, looking forward to slipping into something vibrant and fuss-free, this dress is ideal for you. It was a simple number highlighted by golden tones and she paired it with complementing sandals. Nushrat kept her jewellery game light with sleek danglers. Her makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and subtle eye makeup. The middle-parted impeccable tresses completed her look.

    Array

    Bhumi Pednekar

    Bala actress, Bhumi Pednekar is promoting her movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh these days. Styled by Mohit Rai, the actress gave us a break from glittering dresses with this stylish all-occasion dress that came from the label, Nisse. It was an off white dress that featured slightly flared sleeves and cinched bodice. The bodice of her attire was also wrinkled and she paired her dress with shiny silver pumps from Public Desire. The makeup was highlighted by orange-brown lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Array

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday wore a black and white checkered separates from Valenti for the latest promotional round of Pati Patni Aur Woh. Styled by Ami Patel, the actress pulled off her number with a lot of aplomb. It was a structured number with overlapping details and made for a great office party outfit. Her attire consisted of a full-sleeved blazer top and matching skirt with asymmetrical hem. She paired her ensemble with bondage sandals. The actress upped her look with chic earrings and rings from Black Balloon. The makeup was marked by contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and black eye liner accompanied by light pink eye shadow. The sleek side-parted bun wrapped up her look.

    Array

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

    If you are planning on buying a dress for hot afternoon parties, this dress worn by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is what you should invest in. It was a beautiful old school number by N-Duo, which Sonam sported recently for probably sauntering in the streets of California. Her dress was dipped in ivory hue and accentuated by delicate floral accents. The midi dress was belted with full bishop sleeves and she teamed it with gorgeous pink ballerinas that came from the label, The Row. She carried a Louis Vuitton purse with her and accessorised her look with hoop earrings. The makeup was nude-toned with pink lip shade and matching eye shadow. The middle-parted slightly wavy tresses completed her look.

    So, whose dress will you pick, if given a choice? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Photo Credit: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Pic: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram

    More KRITI SANON News

    Story first published: Thursday, November 28, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 28, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue