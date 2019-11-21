Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gives Us Cues On How To Notch Up Our Travel Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Holiday season is around the corner and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is just the inspiration you need. The actress has been travelling these days and she has a lot of travel wear ideas. Right from smart dresses to wardrobe basics, the actress has all the outfits that you might want to pack. So, let's take a look at her travel wear.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A White Dress The Zoya Factor actress recently flaunted her pristine white tuxedo dress that was structured and belted. It was a smart number by Ralph & Russo and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked amazing in it. She paired her midi dress with classy brown loafers and carried a signature mini Louis Vuitton purse with her. Her styling was minimally done and she accessorised her look with tiny golden hoops and round-framed shades. The makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Sweater And Dress Sonam Kapoor also had us covered for this winter season with this combination. She wore a blue long pleated dress and paired it with a red sweater which was by Bhaane. The actress wore this attire for the Lakers game and teamed her ensemble with shiny boots. This teaming also gave us colour-blocking goals for sure. Sonam accessorised her look with intricate earrings and the makeup was light. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Gather Dress Sun-kissed and dreamy, Sonam Kapoor looked amazing in this olive green gather dress that was by Fatima Shaikh. The dress came from the designer's A/W 19 collection and consisted of a cropped knotted blouse and layered skirt. She teamed her attire with brown loafers. The diva accessorised her look with large hoop earrings. The makeup was enhanced by red lip shade and golden touches. The eye makeup was light with soft golden eye shadow. The bun rounded out her avatar. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Sweater And Denims Yes, you don't always have to wear dresses to look stylish. On the contrary, you can also make wardrobe basics look amazing like Sonam Kapoor did. The actress wore an outfit that consisted of a mustard-hued sweater and light blue jeans. Her sweater was by Bhaane and she paired her ensemble with black pointed heels. She carried a small purse with her. A chic necklace and tiny hoops upped her look. She also wore golden shades and the makeup was marked by pink lip shade. The impeccable side-parted bun completed her look.

So, which outfit and look of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Photo Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram