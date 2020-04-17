Masaba Gupta Shares Pictures Of Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, And Anushka Sharma In Her Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

One of the country's most individualistic designers, Masaba Gupta shared throwback pictures of prominent Indian actresses on her Instagram account. She posted pictures of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Anushka Sharma in her (Masaba's) outfits on her Instagram handle. Adding to that, she also shared some interesting details. So, let's talk about the outfits of the three divas.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Masaba Gupta shared a picture of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in her polka-dotted saree, which she donned for 2011 or 12 Cannes Film Festival. The designer wasn't sure about that and wrote, "I had to begin with this Polka-Dot dhoti saree that I did for Sonam (I'm not sure if this was her first Cannes outing) but I think it was 2011-12. Rhea (Rhea Kapoor) & I conceptualized it and over a few rounds of sketches/ fabric sampling it was done." The ombré pleats were crafted out of a soft net and finished off with a gold border cut up from a Kerala cotton saree. The top half of her saree was made out of Muslin fabric. This look of Sonam Kapoor's was picked up by WWD and we thought she looked so understated and gorgeous.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

2012 was the first time Masaba dressed Kareena Kapoor Khan and the actress looked totally pretty. This saree, the designer shared, was straight off the runway and still reminds her of a lemon-grapefruit sorbet. It was a lightweight silk saree dipped in the shades of vibrant yellow and pink and the diva teamed it with a half-sleeved muslin blouse that was embellished with beaten gold work on the neck and sleeves. Kareena Kapoor also accessorised her look with a kundan-polki floral necklace, which also caught our attention. However, coming back to the saree, Masaba Gupta also wrote, "The saree went on to become one of our bestsellers for many years!"

Anushka Sharma

Masaba Gupta also revealed that we hadn't done denim at all at the label and it is one of the favourite fabrics of the designer. So, in the summer of 2014-2015, the designer designed a two-piece set that consisted of a sleeveless cropped top and flared pyjamas. Holding a yellow umbrella, Anushka Sharma looked fun and fabulous in this attire, which was accentuated by white polka dots - which are again a weakness of the designer. Masaba Gupta also added, "Anushka Sharma wore it beautifully & her picture is a reminder of what I always want my clothes to be - wearable, not intimidating & classic.

So, which throwback ensemble of Masaba Gupta did you like the most? Let us know that.

Photos Credit: Masaba's Instagram