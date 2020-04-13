ENGLISH

    Karisma Kapoor Dresses Up In A Beautiful Colourful Dress And Heels To Cheer Her Fans On Easter

    By
    |

    Due to state-imposed lockdown because of coronavirus pandemic, we all can't step out to meet our friends, relatives or visit our favourite places. From baking cake at home on birthdays to dressing up in festivals, that's how we all are ending up celebrating the special occasions during these quarantine days. Even the celebrities too have been celebrating in the same way and their Instagram feed is a proof of it as they have been sharing glimpses of everything they are doing at home. Yesterday was an Easter Sunday and to cheer people, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor decided to dress up in a gorgeous dress and heels and treated her fans with her wow pictures. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, Karisma Kapoor was decked up in a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline full-length multi-colour (blue, red and yellow) dress. Her beautiful dress was accentuated by heavy black-hued patterns. She completed her look with a pair of black heels and looked wow. The Mentalhood actress accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings that featured big black pearl drop-detailing.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Karisma slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, soft kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip shade spruced up her look. The Coolie No.1 actress pulled back her sleek tresses into a half-hairdo and looked stunning.

    She captioned her picture as, 'Since no one is near.. decided to dress up to spread some cheer on Easterr! (even wore heels) Happy Easter all #sundaybrunch #home #eastersunday'.

    We really liked this colourful outfit of Karisma Kapoor and her effort to cheer her fans on the special day. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Karisma Kapoor

    Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
