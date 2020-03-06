Karisma Kapoor’s Blue Checkered Dress Is A Perfect Party DressAnd We Want To Steal It From Her Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

After a long gap, Bollywood's most verstaile actress Karisma Kapoor is all set to make her comeback in acting. The diva will be seen in an upcoming web drama series titled Mentalhood. Currently, Karisma is on a slaying spree as she has been promoting her web show in gorgeous outfits. For the recent promotional round, the actress stepped out in a lovely checkered dress and made many heads turn. So, let us take a close look at her outfit, which gave party fashion goals.

So, for Mentalhood promotions, Karisma Kapoor opted for a sleeveless blue-hued midi dress, which came from the label Three Flour. Her dress was accentuated by white checkered patterns, double-breasted buttons, and asymmetrical hem. Styled by Ami Patel, she teamed her dress with a pair of criss-cross white sandals. The diva accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings and white nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, blue eyeliner, light-hued shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The actress pulled back her sleek tresses into a half-hairdo.

We absoutely loved this checkered dress of Karisma Kapoor. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Karisma Kapoor

