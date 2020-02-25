Karisma Kapoor Gives Fashion Goals For Upcoming Weekend Party With Her Strapless Red Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

After a long gap, Bollywood's one of the most versatile actresses Karisma Kapoor is going to wow us with her acting again. The diva is all set to mark her web debut with an upcoming web series titled Mentalhood. Recently, the actress attended the trailer launch event of her show where she made many heads turn in a lovely red dress. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for the event, Karisma Kapoor donned a strapless plain red midi dress, which came from the label Roland Mouret. Her body-hugging dress featured an overlap detailing on the top. Styled by Ami Patel, she paired her dress with a pair of matching pointed heels. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops and rings from the label Misho Designs by Suhani Parekh.

On the makeup front, Karisma sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look. The diva let loose her side-parted tresses.

We absolutely loved Karisma Kapoor's strapless red dress and it's perfect for upcoming weekend party. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.