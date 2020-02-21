Maha Shivratri 2020: Look Your Traditional Best With These Bollywood Divas-Inspired Saris Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Happy Maha Shivratri! Maha Shivratri is one of the most ancient and important festivals celebrated to honour of Lord Shiva. On this day, Hindus especially women fast for the entire day, sing bhajans, dance in praise of Lord Shiva, and dress traditionally for the puja rituals. Talking about dressing traditionally, most women prefer saris over other ethnic outfits as saris are not only elegant but also considered as the best traditional wear in India.

So, if you are looking for some gorgeous and beautiful saris for the day, you have come to the right place. We have come up with six absolutely pretty saris straight from our Bollywood divas wardrobe to help you look your traditional best.

Kajol’s Hand-Embroidered Green Sari Recently, for an event, Kajol donned a light-green hued sari by noted designer Anita Dongre and looked extremely beautiful. Her sari was accentuated by subtle accents and embroidered golden border. Styled by Aastha Sharma, she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style, which featured a few pom-poms. The diva paired her sari with a sleeveless neutral-toned backless blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings, rings, and bracelet from Amrapali. Kajol let loose her mid-parted tresses and spruced up her look with kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip shade. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Yellow Sari At her cousin Armaan Jain's wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan sported a pitambari yellow leheriya sari from the label Nikasha, which was accentuated by subtle dotted prints and zigzag designed golden border. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she draped the pallu of her sari with minimal pleats. Her pallu featured striped patterns and she paired her sari with a cut-sleeved golden blouse that matched with the border of her sari. The actress upped her look with gold-toned heavy earrings and bangle from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas and Jet Gems. Kareena Kapoor pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat and tight bun. Slight contouring marked by thick brows, maroon bindi, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade enhanced her look. Vidya Balan’s Ivory Sari Vidya Balan wore an ivory sari by Subarna Ray Chaudhuri and looked elegant. Her sari was accentuated by striped patterns and golden embellished border. Styled by Who Wore What When, she draped her sari in a mermaid style and paired it with a half-sleeved plain red blouse. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of chandelier earrings and bracelet. Filled pointed brows, red bindi, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade went well with her look. Vidya pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a neat bun. Karisma Kapoor’s Pink Silk Sari For her cousin Armaan Jain's wedding, Karisma Kapoor opted for a pink chanderi silk sari, which came from the noted label Raw Mango. Her sari was accentuated by few floral prints and broad golden border. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she draped the pallu of her sari with minimal pleats and teamed it with a half-sleeved matching blouse. The diva upped her look with gold-toned jhumkis, heavy choker neckpiece, multi-layered neckace, bracelet, and rings from Shri Paramani Jewels. Karisma tied her tresses into a bun and slightly curled her side strands. Filled brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, tiny bindi, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Blue Sari For Umang 2020, Priyanka Chopra Jonas donned a deep-blue hued banarasi silk sari from Ekaya x Masaba Gupta. Her sari was accentuated by silver-toned pomegranate motifs. Styled by Ami Patel, she draped the pallu in a nivi style and paired it with a cut-sleeved plain blue blouse. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of earrings, blue bangles, and ring. Priyanka Chopra let loose her side-parted layered short tresses. Filled thick brows, tiny bindi, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Surveen Chawla’s Ivory Sari For Diwali celebrations, Surveen Chawla wore an ivory sari, which came from the House Of Neeta Lulla. Her sari was embellished with mirror work on the border and featured intricate black dotted prints. Styled by Nida Shah, she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and paired it with a half-sleeved round-collar gold blouse that was intricately crafted with mirror and zari work. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings and ring from Razwada Jewels. Surveen pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a bun and adorned it with a mogra. Slight contouring marked by tiny bindi, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and maroon lip shade wrapped up her look.

We absolutely love these saris of the divas and they are perfect for Maha Shivratri 2020. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Surveen Chawla, Vidya Balan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas