    Karisma Kapoor Gives Us The Coolest And Simplest Casual Fashion Goals With These Two Outfits

    By
    |

    Karisma Kapoor is also quarantining with her family these days. The actress has been quite regularly posting on Instagram and giving us major casual fashion goals. Her stay-at-home outfits are pretty comfy and wow-worthy. So, let's decode her two outfits, which she posted of late.

    Karisma Kapoor In A Tee And Denims

    The Mentalhood actress looked smart in her tee and jeans. Karisma Kapoor wore a white t-shirt and paired it with a pair of distressed denims. She posed with her tablet, which had the famous social media trend #DilSeThankYou written on it. The diva kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade. The long tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Karisma Kapoor In A Printed Shirt And Denims

    Karisma Kapoor looked awesome in her printed shirt and denims. Her shirt was black-hued and accentuated by patterned pink and yellow floral accents. She teamed it with a pair of denim jeans and gave us yet another casual wear goal. This time, Karisma accessorised her look with a pair of spectacles and posed with her cute pooch. The makeup was light and ponytail completed her look.

    So, which attire and look of Karisma Kapoor did you like more? Let us know that.

    Photos Credit: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

    Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 17:29 [IST]
