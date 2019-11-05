You Need To Add Karisma Kapoor’s Blue Make-up Looks To Your Beauty Arsenal Right Now!

ENGLISH

    Karishma Kapoor is known for her subtle and impeccable beauty style. In her long journey in the Bollywood industry, we have seen her beauty sensibilities evolve. She has always embraced the ever-changing beauty trends. And her latest looks on Instagram not only are not only a great example of that but also something you need to bookmark and add to your beauty arsenal right now.

    The looks we are talking about are the blue eye make-up looks. In two of her latest Instagram posts, Karisma has rocked these looks. And if you are a beauty trend follower, you would know that the blue eye make-up has been a huge trend in the beauty community. And these are two simple, quick and easy ways to embrace that trend. Let's now have a closer look at these looks.

    #ELLEFashion: @therealkarismakapoor in @amitaggarwalofficial is always a good idea. 🤩 . #Bollywood #Fashion #KarismaKapoor #Celebrity #Style Image via @eshaamiin1

    The Blue Eyeliner Look

    In this look, the highlight is the neon blue eyeliner. The rest of the make-up being neutral and nude gives the chance to the eyeliner to shine. The luminous base is completed with a touch of blush on the high points of the cheeks. The eyelids are kept neutral with a thick black eyeliner tracing along the upper lash line. The lower lash line, however, is where the look becomes interesting with a neon blue eyeliner applied all along the lash line and waterline. The look is further accentuated with a pop of sky blue colour at the inner corner of the eyes. The look is finished off with a metallic brown lip shade.

    While we are talking about her look, her hairdo deserves a special mention. The chic and funky bun is a great addition to the look and makes it look more well-put-together.

    Birds , Beasts and Hedonists kind of night 🦅🦋👹 #birthdays #aboutlastnight✨ #delhidiaries

    The Dual-Toned Blue Eyeshadow Look

    While the look above was graceful and stylish, this look is more of a fun and wild night-out look, which is a given since she wore this look to a birthday party. Her base was luminous and full coverage with her cheeks blushed and highlighted. Her lips were stained in a beautiful glossy pink shade.

    The star of the look, however, was the eye make-up. Her eyelids sported a mix of teal blue and ivory shade with a thin black eyeliner. Blue eyeliner in the lower lash line and black liner in the waterline finished off the look. Karisma paired this look with a messy low ponytail and looked sensational.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
