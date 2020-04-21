Mouni Roy Mesmerises Us With Her Bridal Look In Red And Other Gorgeous Lehengas For A Cover Shoot Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

TV-turned-Bollywood-actress Mouni Roy has amazed us with her quarantine pictures but her recent photoshoot for the Wedding Vows magazine has absolutely left us jaws-dropped. Lately, the actress turned cover star for the magazine's April-May issue and she looked gorgeous in her bridal as well as other wow-worthy lehengas. So, let us take a close look at her ensembles and decode it. She was styled by Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya.

Mouni Roy In A Red Bridal Lehenga

For the cover shoot, Mouni Roy was dressed in a red bridal lehenga, which came from the label Bindani by Jigar and Nikita. Her beautiful red lehenga was accentuated by golden sequins and heavily-embroidered patterns. The Naagin actress teamed it with a half-sleeved matching choli and draped a net-fabric dupatta that was enhanced by embellishments. Mouni upped her bridal look with a gold-toned maang tikka from Rambhajos. Slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip shade spruced up her look. She pulled back her tresses into a low bun.

Mouni Roy In A Green Lehenga

Mouni Roy opted for a fern green-hued lehenga from the label Trisvaraa, which featured hand-embroidered golden patterns. Her ensemble consisted of a strapless choli and matching long skirt. The Made In China actress accessorised her look with a gold-toned heavy choker from the label Rambhajos that had green-pearl drop detailing. Mouni slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline.. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade rounded out her look. She pulled back her side-parted tresses into a romantic bun.

Mouni Roy In A Purple Lehenga

Mouni Roy sported a dark-purple lehenga by Renu Dadlani and looked absolutely ravishing. Her ensemble consisted of a half-sleeved round-collar choli, which was accentuated by golden chikankari work. She teamed it with a matching long skirt and accessorised her look with a multi-layer white-pearl detailed choker by Shilpa Diamond Jeweller that featured purple-hued stone. The Romeo Akbar Walter actress pulled back her tresses into a dazzling hairdo and wrapped up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, dark eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade.

We really liked all the three lehengas of Mouni Roy and it gave us major wedding fashion goals. Also, Mouni looked extremely gorgeous as she slayed them like a diva. What do you think about her lehengas? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mouni Roy

