Mouni Roy Shares Throwback Picture In White Co-ords As She Misses Her Before-Quarantine Sunday Meals

Though the celebrities have not been shooting these days due to coronavirus pandemic, but they have managed to keep the interest of their fans alive from their quarantine pictures. Among all is Naagin actress Mouni Roy who has absolutely leaving no stone unturned in making the best use of these days. From spending quality time on her favourite terrace corner to enjoying coffee under sunset, the diva has been living every moment of her life in her easy breezy outfits. Recently, Mouni shared few throwback pictures as she misses her weekend outings. Dressed in an all white attire, the Made In China actress looked phenomenal as ever. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Mouni Roy sported white attire from head to toe and looked extremely pretty. Her co-ords consisted of a half-sleeved round-collar crop top, which she paired with matching high-waist skinny bottoms. The Brahmastra actress completed her look with a pair of white sneakers that went well with her attire. She ditched the earrings and instead upped her look with gold-toned bracelet and white nail paint.

On the makeup front, minimal base marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. She let loose her mid-parted straight tresses. Mouni Roy also carried a red sling bag and black reflectors, which added stylish quotient.

Telling her fans about what she misses the most from her fun outings, the Gold actress writes, 'Hazelnut Americano and the banana pudding sundays x #throwback'. Well, it literally left us mouth-watered and like Mouni we are also eagerly waiting for those good happy days to come back.

Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on Mouni Roy's outfit in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mouni Roy

