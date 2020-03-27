Mouni Roy Gives Spring Fashion Goals In Printed Dress As She Passes Her Quarantine Time On Terrace Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Due to coronavirus outbreak and state-imposed curfew, currently, it is impossible to step out on roads. To enjoy the spring weather, we can only roam on our terrace and spend some quality time there. Even our Bollywood celebrities are following the same path and passing their quarantine time in the best way possible. Recently, Naagin actress Mouni Roy shared a lot of pictures on her Instagram feed, which she clicked on her terrace. Dressed in a pretty blue printed dress, the diva gave major spring fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Mouni Roy sported a halter-neck full-length blue dress. Her body-hugging dress was accentuated by intricate patterns from white hue. She completed her look with a pair of dark-yellow hued flip flops. On the jewellery front, the Made In China actress ditched all kinds of accessories.

Talking about her makeup, Mouni slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Brahmastra actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses.

Mouni Roy looked extremely beautiful in blue dress. What do you think about her attire? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mouni Roy

