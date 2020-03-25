Gudi Padwa And Ugadi 2020: Bollywood Divas-Inspired Fashion Ideas For Stay-At-Home Celebrations Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Today is the auspicious occasion for Hindus because as per the traditional calendar, the Hindus celebrate New Year today. Ugadi is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana and Gudi Padwa is the New Year celebration in Maharashtra. However, due to COVID-19 outbreak, the country is in lockdown for 21 days, which was announced by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi yesterday. So, of course, you can't step out and you shouldn't at all but you can always dress up and celebrate at home. When it comes to playing dress-up, we have curated fashion ideas inspired by Bollywood divas. Take a look.

Kriti Kharbanda's Yellow Saree

Simple enough, a yellow saree can make you look regal and gorgeous. You can drape a silk or cotton yellow saree like Kriti Kharbanda and accessorise it with minimal jewellery. Her saree is yellow-hued with subtle accents and intricately-done red-hued border and she has upped her look with gold chaandbaalis. The actress has spruced up her look with a mogra-adorned bun. Adding to that, you can keep your makeup minimal.

Mouni Roy's Simple Suit

You may not want to deck up too much and keep it simple since you are at home. If this is the case, this Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, you can sport a simple salwar suit just like Mouni Roy did. And like her, you can also play with colour-blocks. Mouni Roy wore a navy blue full-sleeved kurta with golden-toned floral accents on the border and she paired it with matching salwar. However, her light peach dupatta contrasted her suit and accentuated her look. If your suit is simple, you can invest your time in makeup just like the Gold actress.

Kriti Sanon's Marathi Look

For those of you celebrating Gudi Padwa, we know you can't step out but you can try Marathi look just like Kriti Sanon and click some Instagram-worthy pictures. So, you can drape a green and red intricate motifs-adorned saree like the Panipat actress but most of all, you can play with jewellery. Her chaandbaalis, layered necklaces, green and golden bangles, signature nathani should give you the perfect inspiration. And obviously, don't forget to spruce up your look with chandrakor tika.

Kajol's Simple Red Saree

Since you are at home, it gives you time to bond with your family. Kajol and her mother and sister can give you the perfect fashion goals for Ugadi 2020 and Gudi Padwa 2020. The actress wore a red saree with golden embellished for one of the occasions. She spruced up her look with a heavy neckpiece. However, if you want to keep it understated, you can drape a similar white and green floral saree like the veteran actress, Tanuja. Also, she kept her jewellery game minimal. If you are not much into traditional wear, you can even don crisp and structured olive green attire like Tanishaa Mukerji.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Pink Saree

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's beautifully-done pink silk saree with a collared half-sleeved blouse is perfect for Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. You can even ask your mother to wear a matching-coloured saree and twin with her on a special occasion. But you can also wear a red suit just red is such a festive colour, just like Shamita Shetty did.

So, what attire would you be wearing this Ugadi and Gudi Padwa while you celebrate the festivals at home? Let us know that.