Five Gorgeous Saris Of Kajol From Her Promotional Wardrobe Which Will Make You Say 'Wow' Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Kajol has been promoting her film Tanhaji these days with husband and co-star Ajay Devgan, which is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow. For her promotional rounds, the diva has mostly been making stunning statements in her gorgeous designer saris and we are absolutely in love with all her saris.

So, as the wait for the release of the film is almost over, let us take a look at her five most amazing saris from her promotional wardrobe, which left us speechless. She was styled by celebrity stylist Radhika Mehra.

Kajol In A Forest Green Sari For the recent promotional round, Kajol donned a forest green-hued sari, which came from the noted label Raw Mango. Her beautiful sari was accentuated by golden dotted prints and embellished border. She draped the floor-sweeping pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless backless nude-hued blouse. The actress accessorised her look with floral studs from the label Purab Paschim by Ankit Khullar. Kajol pulled back her tresses into a neat ponytail and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Kajol In A Navy-Blue Sequin Sari For film promotions at Big Boss 13, Kajol opted for a lovely navy-blue sequin sari by Manish Malhotra and looked elegant. She draped the pallu in a nivi style and paired it with cut-sleeved plunging neckline black blouse. The actress upped her look with a silver-toned multi-layered neckpiece, which came from the label Joyalukkas. Kajol left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, dual-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade went well with her look. Kajol In A Bright Red Sari Kajol looked extremely beautiful in a bright red sparkling sari, which came from the ace designer Anita Dongre's collections. Her gorgeous sari was accentuated by glittering silver patterns and heavily embellished border. She draped the pallu in a nivi style and teamed it with a cut-sleeved plunging neckline plain matching blouse. Her jewellery game was also strong and it came from the label Joolry. She accessorised her look with multi-layered white pearl detailed choker neckpiece that also featured golden-toned brooch. The diva further upped her look with a golden-toned bangle and ring. Kajol pulled back her tresses into a classic low ponytail. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, dark-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Kajol In A Black And Burgundy Sari For film promotions at the show Indian Idol 11, Kajol donned a stunning black and burgundy embroidered sari by Ritu Kumar and looked regal. Her royal sari was accentuated by heavy zardozi hand-embroidered work and embellished border. She draped the pallu in a nivi style and paired it with a three-fourth-sleeved plunging neckline black blouse that also featured embellishments on sleeves' hem. The diva upped her look with a heavy choker neckpiece and bangles from Joolry. She tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat hairdo. The tiny red bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, soft blush, and red lip shade enhanced her look. Kajol In A Striped Sari For film promotions at Kapil Sharma's show, Kajol wore a black and white striped sari by Punit Balana that gave vintage feel. Her sari featured laced border and she draped the pallu in a nivi style. The actress teamed it with a sleeveless black blouse, which was accentuated by silver dots. She accessorised her look with silver-toned heavy choker neckpiece from Curio Cottage. Kajol let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses and slightly contoured her face and jawline. Thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look.

We absolutely loved Kajol's saris and definitely want to own some of them. Which sari of hers did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

Photos Credit: Radhika Mehra's Instagram