    Mouni Roy’s Latest Photoshoot In A Blue Maxi Will Make Your Current Quarantine Mood Interesting

    By
    |

    The fear of coronavirus has left us homebounded and so we have nothing much to do than just scroll our Instagram feed and watch what our celebrities are upto these days. To make our boring days interesting, TV turned Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has been continuously treating our eyes with her stunning fashion photoshoots. Recently, the diva posted a series of pictures, where she is seen exuding summer vibes in a sleeveless blue maxi. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, Mouni Roy sported a sleeveless full-length blue-hued maxi. Her satin-fabric body-hugging one-piece had plunging neckline and gorgeous backless look. The Brahmastra actress looked extremely beautiful as she laid down in a swing, flaunting her gorgeous outfit. She accessorised her look with a gold-toned bracelet.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Naagin actress spruced up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, soft blush, and nudish pink lip shade. She let loose her side-parted tresses.

    Mouni Roy looked extremely gorgeous in her this blue maxi. Well, with her such poses in this photoshoot, the actress shares her quarantine mood saying, 'Long days, long dark nights, moonlight!'.

    So, what do you think about her attire? Let us know that in the comment section. Stay safe!

    Pic Credits: Mouni Roy

    Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
