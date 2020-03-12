Radhika Madan, Urvashi Rautela, And Other Divas In Party-Perfect Outfits At Angrezi Medium Screening Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Radhika Madan, Irrfan Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium is all set to hit the theaters tomorrow. Yesterday, a special screening event of the film was held in Mumbai, which was attended by B-towners. The star-studded event was a fashionable affair as divas including Radhika Madan, Mouni Roy, Urvashi Rautela, and many others arrived in their stylish outfits. Their outfits were totally party-perfect. So, let us take a close look at their outfits that gave us major goals.

1. Radhika Madan In A Colourful Dress

The lead actress of the film Radhika Madan opted for a colourful dress for the special event. It was a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline long-lapel dress, which was accentuated by multi-hued floral prints and featured overlap detailing. The matching thin belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She paired her dress with black stockings and pointed sandals. The Angrezi Medium actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, rings, and black-hued nail paint. She let loose her side-parted sleek tresses loose and upped her look with slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and nudish-pink lip shade.

2. Mouni Roy In A Silk Blue Jacket And Skirt

Mouni Roy donned a quarter-sleeved open-front blue-hued silk jacket, which featured pink-hued border on sleeves. She sported a black bralette with it and teamed it with a matching draped skirt. The black belt added structure to her attire. The actress completed her look with a pair of black sandals and also carried a black purse. Mouni let loose her mid-parted heavy curls and spruced up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and nudish-pink lip shade.

3. Urvashi Rautela In A Blazer And Skirt Set

Urvashi Rautela sported a classic white tee and tucked it with a neutral-hued mini pencil skirt. She paired her ensemble with a matching full-sleeved notch-lapel open-front blazer. The actress completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes. She left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and wrapped up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade.

4. Rakul Preet Singh In A Printed Shirt And Skirt

Rakul Preet Singh wore a half-sleeved classic-collar white shirt, which was accentuated by grey-hued prints. She teamed her shirt with a high-waist plain white skirt. The diva completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes and accessorised her look with minimal jewellery. She let loose her mid-parted tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

5. Pooja Hegde In A Golden Top & Black Pants

Pooja Hegde looked disco-ready in a strappy sweetheart-neckline shiny golden top. She paired it with ankle-length plain black pants and completed her look with puff-strapped black sandals. The actress upped her look with a pair of earrings and multi-hued sling bag. Slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and maroon lip shade rounded out her look. Pooja left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose.

6. Sanya Malhotra In An Off-Shoulder Top & Skirt

Sanya Malhotra donned a quarter-sleeved off-shoulder balloon white crop top, which she paired with high-waist black mini skirt. The actress completed her look with black pointed toe nude-hued sandals. The pair of matching earrings and sling bag upped her look. She pulled back her curly tresses into a hairdo and wrapped her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

7. Mrunal Thakur In A White Dress

Mrunal Thakur gave major fashion goals in her cuff-sleeved classic-collar full-length plain white ensemble. Her dress featured sharp pleats and asymmetrical hem. She teamed it with a pair of black sandals and upped her look with silver-toned hoops. The diva pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a ponytail and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filed brows, curled lashes, and light-pink lip shade.

8. Huma Qureshi In An Orange Dress

Huma Qureshi sported a classic white tee and layered it with half-sleeved chain-detailed orange dress. Her dress featured side pockets and white-hued outlines. She paired her dress with tri-coloured shoes from Melissa. The diva accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops and black rings. She pulled up her sleek tresses into a high ponytail and spruced up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about their outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

