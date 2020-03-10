Holi 2020: Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, And Other Divas' White Outfits For Holi Celebrations Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Come holi and it gives us a chance to play with hues. However, when it comes to playing holi, we obviously prefer simple outfits over elaborate ones. Also, when it comes to choosing outfits, most of us prefer white as most of the hues come alive in white-hued outfits. So, this holi too, you might want to wear something white and traditional. However, you can play a little with white-hued outfits and not keep it too simple as well. So, here are Bollywood divas-inspired white ensembles that you can wear for this holi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's White Kurta Pyjama

This is one of our favourite picks as it is not only simple but also fuss-free. And who doesn't want something hassle-free on holi. Also, a kurta pyjama is not just limited to men, ladies can try it too. Kareena Kapoor looked awesome! So, what's stopping you, wear a good old kurta pyjama set and look a class apart. Adding to that, it will also give you some great Instagram moments.

Anusha Dandekar's White Salwar Suit

Anusha Dandekar wore a white salwar suit for the holi party and this is just the perfect kind of white ethnic attire, if you want to keep it simple. Intricately done, her white suit is perfect for playing holi. You can choose to drape a dupatta like Anusha but you can also take it off while playing with hues.

Karisma Kapoor's White Anarkali Style Suit

You can also wear something like Karisma Kapoor's white anarkali suit, if you want to keep it simple. This floral-detailed white suit of the Mentalhood actress is ideal, if you are looking forward to playing light holi. You can choose to drape a dupatta and of course, you should wear shades like Karisma Kapoor as it will protect you from colours getting into your eyes.

Sara Ali Khan's Ethnic White Suit

Sara Ali Khan looked radiant in her white suit and this is also what you can wear for holi celebrations. You can team a simple short kurta with matching pyjamas and a dupatta, and keep it all-white. Also, you can wear flats like Sara Ali Khan for the holi celebration.

Janhvi Kapoor's White Salwar Suit

Janhvi Kapoor's white salwar suit is also our favourite pick for the holi celebrations as it is plain and just perfect for holi party. Also, you can drape a yellow dupatta like hers to accentuate your look. Draping a contrasting dupatta will give you a contrasting edge and you can also tie your tresses like Janhvi's.

Huma Qureshi's Fusion White Outfit

Huma Qureshi's white outfit absolutely exudes fusion vibes and consists of a white top and half trousers. We also love the scarf effect and this outfit too will make you look different and give you picture-perfect moment.

So, whose white outfit did you like the best? Let us know that.