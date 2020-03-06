Rakul Preet Singh’s Printed Blue Ruffle Dress Is What You Can Flaunt At Unplanned Weekend Parties Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood and South actress Rakul Preet Singh has always impressed us with her sartorial picks. Be it ethnic or western, everytime the actress steps out in a stunning outfit, she catches our attention. Her sarees and dresses are what we always want to steal. Recently, Rakul Preet took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures, where she was seen flaunting her blue ruffle dress. Her dress seemed perfect for unplanned weekend parties. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, for a event in Chennai, Rakul Preet Singh opted for a one-shoulder sweetheart-neckline midi dress, which came from the label Hemant and Nandita. Her pretty dress was accentuated by heavy light and dark blue-hued prints. Styled by Aastha Sharma, her midi featured high-low hemline and triple ruffled layers. The De De Pyaar De actress completed her look with a pair of pointed white printed pumps from Christian Louboutin. She accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings, floral, and gold-toned rings from the label Confluence. The diva further upped her look with purple-hued nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Rakul Preet slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The actress left her mid-parted highlted tresses loose.

We really liked this outfit of Rakul Preet Singh. Didn't you like it too? Let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh And Sanya Malhotra Inspire Us Stylishly With Their Stunning Outfits

