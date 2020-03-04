Rakul Preet Singh And Sanya Malhotra Inspire Us Stylishly With Their Stunning Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Events are the best place where you get a chance to peek into your favourite Bollywood divas' fashion wardrobe. The actresses always leave us impressed with their fashion. Recently, Rakul Preet Singh and Sanya Malhotra made fashionable splash at the 8th Edition of Cheryl's Femina Ms Stylista West 2020 Awards. While Rakul Preet stole our heart in a printed saree, Sanya, on the other hand, raised temperature in an all-black attire. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Rakul Preet Singh In A Printed Saree

Rakul Preet Singh opted for an ivory sari, which came from the label Limerick by Abirr n' Nanki. The pallu of her gorgeous saree was accentuated by heavy grey-hued printed patterns. Styled by Aastha Sharma, she draped the pallu in a nivi style. The actress teamed it with a sleeveless halter-neck shiny matching blouse that featured silver stripes and completed her look with a pair of heels from Intoto. The metallic earrings and bangles from Amrapali upped her look. Rakul Preet left her mid-parted slightly curled tresses loose . Sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and glossy red-hued lip shade spruced up her look.

Sanya Malhotra In An All-Black Attire

Sanya Malhotra sported black separates from Love And Labels. Styled by Aastha Sharma, her outfit consisted of a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline black crop top and matching mini skirt. She completed her look with a pair of pointed heels and accessorised her look with minimal jewelery from Diamantina Fine Jewels. Sanya sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and glossy lip tint rounded out her look. The diva pulled up her side-parted curly tresses into a high bun.

So, what do you think about their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

