Taapsee Pannu And Other Divas Flaunt Stylish Outfits At The Thappad Screening Event

Taapsee Pannu Taapsee Pannu didn't keep it simple and on the contrary, kept it very stylish. She wore a top and pants. Her top was flared and structured with floral accents and the pants were accentuated by silk fabric. It was enhanced by multi-hued floral patterns, which we so loved. While her top was blue in colour, her pants were grey. She teamed her attire with sandals and carried a black purse. She also upped her look with delicate earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The statement bun rounded out her avatar.

Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet Singh kept it very simple and looked awesome too. She wore something that we could easily ace. The actress teamed her white crop top and blue distressed denims. It was a classy and simple combination and she paired her ensemble with red pumps that went well with her attire. Her makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

Tahira Kashyap Tahira Kashyap graced the event with Ayushmaan Khurrana and she wore a deep red shirt dress that was chic and simple. It was a full-sleeved, comfy dress and Tahira teamed it with pink and white sports shoes, which went well with her attire. Tahira carried a cute and colourful purse with her and she accessorised her look with classy frames. The makeup was highlighted by deep maroon lip shade and the pixie hairdo wrapped up her look.

Radhika Madan Radhika Madan wore an eye-catching dress that was collared and enhanced by multi-hued patterns. Her dress was splashed in a dark blue hue and enhanced by yellow, green, and white patterns. The dress featured a knotted belt and she paired her ensemble with pointy red pumps and she notched up her look with tiny earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and the impeccable side-parted ponytail completed her look.

Saiyami Kher Saiyami Kher looked pretty in her long minty green fusion dress. She wore a sleeveless dress with overlapping details and her dress was accentuated by floral accents at the hem. The dress was highlighted by dotted patterns and her attire also featured pockets. The makeup was marked by light pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The long curly tresses rounded out her avatar.

Richa Chadha Richa Chadha also attended the screening event and she wore an all-denim number but we didn't like her top so much but we totally loved the flared pants. Richa teamed her attire with complementing heels and notched up her look with hoops. The makeup was highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The side-parted hairdo wrapped up her look.

Kriti Kharbanda Kriti Kharbanda attended the event with Pulkit Samrat and flaunted black and white patterned outfit. She wore an intricately-patterned playsuit and teamed it with a jacket that went well with her attire. The actress paired her ensemble with black pointed heels and the makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The copper tresses rounded out her avatar.

Gauahar Khan Gauahar Khan also gave us a fashion goal last night. The actress paired her white crop top that was half-sleeved and paired it with pink pants. It was a wonderful combination and she paired her ensemble with red strappy sandals. Gauahar carried a red and brown purse with her. The makeup was highlighted by coffee brown lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted copper tresses completed her look.