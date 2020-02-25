Happy Birthday Sanya Malhotra: Casual Fashion Goals From The Badhaai Ho Actress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 25 February 1992, Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra has been giving us stunning fashion goals each time she steps out. From ethnic to western outfit, she has definitely stunned us with her designer outfits, but her casual outfits at airport or other outings have majorly given us goals . As Sanya turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of her outfits, which gave casual fashion goals.

Sanya Malhotra In A White Shirt And Black Skirt At Bhoot's screening, Sanya Malhotra was snapped in a pulled-up sleeve classic white shirt, which she paired with a high-waist black skirt. Her mini skirt was accentuated by silver accents that added shimmer. She completed her look with a pair of black pointed sandals and carried a brown-hued printed handbag. The Dangal actress accessorised her look with a silver-toned bracelet and ring. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and wrapped up her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Sanya tied her heavy curls into a high ponytail. Sanya Malhotra In A Leather Jacket And Denims Sanya Malhotra arrived at airport in a stylish attire. She sported a plunging neckline black crop top, which was accentuated by multi-hued floral prints. The diva teamed it with a high-waist light-blue denim jeans and topped off her ensemble with a full-sleeved black leather jacket. The black boots upped her look while the oversized reflectors added stylish quotient. Side-parted curly tresses and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Sanya Malhotra In A Black Dress At a launch event, Sanya Malhotra was seen flaunting a sleeveless sweetheart-neckline black dress. Her mini dress was accentuated by white outlines. She paired her dress with a pair of white sports shoes and carried a black and white striped sling bag, which featured printed yellow strap. With minimal accessories, the Badhaai Ho actress spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Sanya let loose her side-parted curled locks. Sanya Malhotra In A Ruffle Top And Black Pants For Dream Girl's screening event, Sanya Malhotra donned an off-shoulder white ruffle top. She paired her crop top with a high-waist black pants and completed her look with a pair of pointed black & white sandals. The Shakuntala Devi actress tied her curly tresses into a hairdo and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade. Sanya also carried a shimmering bag that went well with her look. Sanya Malhotra In A Striped Jumpsuit Sanya Malhotra celebrated her birthday last year with the media. Dressed in a black & white striped jumpsuit, the actress looked pretty. Her jumpsuit featured butterfly sleeves with knotted bodice and flared ankle-length pants. She completed her look with a pair of black loafers. The Ludo actress upped her look with a gold-toned chain neckpiece and wrist watch. She let loose her curly tresses and elevated her look with minimal makeup marked by light-pink lip shade.

We absolutely loved Sanya Malhotra's casual outfits or better we say not-so-formal outfits. What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Sanya Malhotra!

Pic Credits: Sanya Malhotra