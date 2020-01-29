Pooja Hedge’s Green Velvet Manish Malhotra Lehenga Will Help You Rock Winter Wedding Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it film promotions, grand events, weddings or any other public appearances, we have seen our Bollywood divas making fashion statements in designer outfits, especially lehengas. Designer lehengas are what we all crave for, when it comes to our closed ones' wedding or even our own wedding. As Alia Bhatt rightly stated in her film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, 'Main shaadi karoongi to Kareena wala designer lehenga pehenke karoongi...warna dulhe ko tata bye-bye kardo', and now it has become the statement of all to-be-brides.

Picking the designer lehenga might make you happy but the colour game is what you cannot ignore. Selecting a lehenga according to the season or the colour of the month, will not only make you fashion trend expert but will also enhance your look. Recently, Housefull 4 actress Pooja Hegde sported designer Manish Malhotra's Sacramento green lehenga and looked pretty. Since, winter is the season of dark colours, you can definitely pick this lehenga for an upcoming wedding function. So, let's take a close look at her lehenga and decode it.

So, Pooja Hegde donned a Sacramento moonlight green velvet lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra and looked extremely stunning. Though her flared skirt was plain but her choli had all our attention. It was a boat-shoulder half-sleeved matching blouse, which was accentuated by golden sequin embroidery. The sleeves of her choli were exaggerated by circular flounce that added to the stylish quotient. The Mohenjo Daro actress did not drape any dupatta, but if you want, you can opt for any green-shade net dupatta. Even a golden net dupatta, will work well with this lehenga. She upped her look with gold-toned earrings, bracelet, green-stoned ring, and nail paint.

The diva let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses loose. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look.

We really liked Pooja Hegde's designer lehenga. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Manish Malhotra