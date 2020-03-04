ENGLISH

    Radhika Madan Or Shirley Setia, Who Looked More Cute In Polka-Dot Number?

    By
    |

    With so many films releasing every friday, the Bollywood stars are seen promoting their films. These days, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actress Radhika Madan and amazing singer Shirley Setia are on a promotional spree of their upcoming film Angrezi Medium and Nikamma respectively. At the promotional rounds, the divas were seen making stunning fashion statements in their lovely outfits.

    Recently, Radhika and Shirley, both sported different polka-dot outfits for promotions and looked adorable. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find who looked more cute.

    Radhika Madan In A Crop Top & Skirt

    So, for the recent promotional round of Angrezi Medium, Radhika Madan opted for a polka-dot dress, which came from the label Appapop. Her outfit consisted of a bishop-sleeved knotted crop top, which she paired with a matching high-waist mini skirt. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she completed her look with a pair of pink-hued heels and accessorised her look with diamond-shaped pink earrings. She let loose her mid-parted curled locks and slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    Shirley Setia In A Mini Dress

    At one of the promotional rounds of Nikamma, Shirley Setia sported an off-shoulder polka dot-mini dress. Styled by Meagan Concessio, her dress was accentuated by slight pleats and she completed her look with a pair of pointed black boots. The diva upped her look with silver-toned hoops, rings, and black nail paint. She left her side-parted curly tresses loose and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

    So, whose polka-dot outfit did you like more? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Shirley Setia, Radhika Madan

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 9:30 [IST]
