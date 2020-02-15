Debutante Shirley Setia Rocks In Red Top-Denim Skirt And Polka Dot Dress At Promotional Rounds Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The amazing singer Shirley Setia is on a professional high as she is soon going to mark her acting debut. The diva has two films in the pipeline- one is a Bollywood film titled Nikamma, while the other is a Netflix's rom com film Maska. Shirley has already kicked off promotions for both the films and is seen flaunting her gorgeous outfits during the promotional rounds. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it.

Shirley Setia In A Red Top And Denim Skirt

For the song launch of Maska, Shirley Setia donned a cuff-sleeved high-neck collar red balloon top, which featured keyhole neckline. She tucked it into a blue denim mini skirt and completed her look with a pair of nude-hued heels. The soon-to-be actress accessorised her look with silver-toned designer hoops and rings. She let loose her side-parted tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and light-pink lip shade.

Shirley Setia In An Off-shoulder Polka Dot Dress

For her film Nikamma promotions in Big Boss 13, Shirley Setia donned an off-shoulder black mini dress, which was accentuated by white polka dots. She completed her look with a pair of black boots and accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops, rings, and black nail paint. The diva let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses. Slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look.

Shirley Setia looked fabulous in her both outfits. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.