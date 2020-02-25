ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Happy Birthday Urvashi Rautela: Her Six Most Party-Worthy Outfits That Will Make You Look Chic

    By
    |

    Born on 24 February 1994, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has impressed us with not only her sizzling dance moves but also with her fashion. The actress has been making non-stop stunning statements ever since she entered Bollywood, which made all her fans go crazy and say 'Urvashi, Urvashi, take it easy Urvashi!'.She is regular with photoshoots and mostly keep it chic and glamourous.

    As Urvashi turns a year older today, let us peep into her fashion wardrobe and decode some of her party outfits, which gave goals. She was styled by the celebrity stylist Sanchi Juneja.

    Array

    Urvashi Rautela In A Pink Slit Dress

    At Smile Mirchi Music Awards 2020, Urvashi Rautela made a stunning entry in a pink dress by Gemy Maalouf. It was a floor-length dress which was accentuated by thigh-high side slit and plunging neckline. Her bodycon dress featured a few cut-outs that added stylish quotient to her look. She completed her look with a pair of sequin silver Jimmy Choo heels and accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings, necklace, bangle, and ring from Rajesh Tulsiani Fine Jewellery and Lorraine Schwartz. Urvashi pulled back her side-parted poofy tresses into a ponytail and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eye shadow, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip shade.

    Array

    Urvashi Rautela In A Red Sari

    For Christmas 2019, Urvashi Rautela donned a beautiful red sari by Shilpi Gupta and looked a class apart. It was a plain draped sari, which she paired with a full-sleeved matching blouse. The sleeves of her blouse were accentuated by silver dotted prints and she completed her look with a pair of heels from Versace. The Hate Story 4 actress upped her look with gold and silver-toned earrings while filled thick brows, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade enhanced her look. Urvashi let loose her side-parted tresses.

    Array

    Urvashi Rautela In A Red Blazer Dress

    At one of the promotional rounds of Pagalpanti, Urvashi Rautela sported a red blazer dress by Nayantaara. It was a satin-fabric double-breasted dress, which featured puffed sleeves. She completed her look with a pair of transparent-strapped nude-hued heels from the label Shoe That Fits You. The Kaabil actress accessorised her look with gold-toned funky earrings, rings, and maroon nail paint. Urvashi pulled back her tresses into a ponytail and elevated her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, and glossy pink lip shade.

    Array

    Urvashi Rautela In A Green Mini Dress

    For another promotional round of Pagalpanti, Urvashi Rautela donned a full-sleeved high-neck green mini dress, which came from the label Madison. Her bodycon dress featured sharp pleats and she paired it with nude-hued Jimmy Choo heels. She accessorised her look with silver-toned rings and maroon nail paint. Pointed brows, winged eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy light pink lip shade went well with her look. Urvashi let loose her highlighted curled and fringed tresses.

    Array

    Urvashi Rautela In A Pink Crop Top And Denim Skirt

    For Pagalpanti promotions, Urvashi Rautela wore a half-sleeved high-neck collar pink crop top, which was accentuated by stylish cut out. She paired her top with a midnight-blue hued denim skirt. Her ensmeble came from Koovs and Pankh. The Great Grand Masti actress completed her look with a pair of transparent-strapped black heels from Fendi and accessorised her look with lovely floral earrings. She pulled up her highlighted tresses into a high ponytail while the fringes suited her look. Filled pointed brows, light hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade upped her look.

    Array

    Urvashi Rautela In A Printed Dress

    Urvashi Rautela looked beautiful in a sleeveless halter-neck midnight-blue dress by Niharika Pandey, which was accentuated by pink-hued embroidered patterns. The black statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of pink heels from the label Bershka. The Sanam Re actress upped her look with yellow nail paint. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and pink lip tint spruced up her look. Urvashi let loose her side-parted tresses.

    We loved Urvashi Rautela's all outfits. Some of them also gave us major party fashion goals. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Happy Birthday Urvashi Rautela!

    Pic Credits: Urvashi Rautela

    More URVASHI RAUTELA News

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue