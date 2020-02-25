Happy Birthday Urvashi Rautela: Her Six Most Party-Worthy Outfits That Will Make You Look Chic Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 24 February 1994, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has impressed us with not only her sizzling dance moves but also with her fashion. The actress has been making non-stop stunning statements ever since she entered Bollywood, which made all her fans go crazy and say 'Urvashi, Urvashi, take it easy Urvashi!'.She is regular with photoshoots and mostly keep it chic and glamourous.

As Urvashi turns a year older today, let us peep into her fashion wardrobe and decode some of her party outfits, which gave goals. She was styled by the celebrity stylist Sanchi Juneja.

Urvashi Rautela In A Pink Slit Dress At Smile Mirchi Music Awards 2020, Urvashi Rautela made a stunning entry in a pink dress by Gemy Maalouf. It was a floor-length dress which was accentuated by thigh-high side slit and plunging neckline. Her bodycon dress featured a few cut-outs that added stylish quotient to her look. She completed her look with a pair of sequin silver Jimmy Choo heels and accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings, necklace, bangle, and ring from Rajesh Tulsiani Fine Jewellery and Lorraine Schwartz. Urvashi pulled back her side-parted poofy tresses into a ponytail and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eye shadow, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip shade. Urvashi Rautela In A Red Sari For Christmas 2019, Urvashi Rautela donned a beautiful red sari by Shilpi Gupta and looked a class apart. It was a plain draped sari, which she paired with a full-sleeved matching blouse. The sleeves of her blouse were accentuated by silver dotted prints and she completed her look with a pair of heels from Versace. The Hate Story 4 actress upped her look with gold and silver-toned earrings while filled thick brows, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade enhanced her look. Urvashi let loose her side-parted tresses. Urvashi Rautela In A Red Blazer Dress At one of the promotional rounds of Pagalpanti, Urvashi Rautela sported a red blazer dress by Nayantaara. It was a satin-fabric double-breasted dress, which featured puffed sleeves. She completed her look with a pair of transparent-strapped nude-hued heels from the label Shoe That Fits You. The Kaabil actress accessorised her look with gold-toned funky earrings, rings, and maroon nail paint. Urvashi pulled back her tresses into a ponytail and elevated her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, and glossy pink lip shade. Urvashi Rautela In A Green Mini Dress For another promotional round of Pagalpanti, Urvashi Rautela donned a full-sleeved high-neck green mini dress, which came from the label Madison. Her bodycon dress featured sharp pleats and she paired it with nude-hued Jimmy Choo heels. She accessorised her look with silver-toned rings and maroon nail paint. Pointed brows, winged eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy light pink lip shade went well with her look. Urvashi let loose her highlighted curled and fringed tresses. Urvashi Rautela In A Pink Crop Top And Denim Skirt For Pagalpanti promotions, Urvashi Rautela wore a half-sleeved high-neck collar pink crop top, which was accentuated by stylish cut out. She paired her top with a midnight-blue hued denim skirt. Her ensmeble came from Koovs and Pankh. The Great Grand Masti actress completed her look with a pair of transparent-strapped black heels from Fendi and accessorised her look with lovely floral earrings. She pulled up her highlighted tresses into a high ponytail while the fringes suited her look. Filled pointed brows, light hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade upped her look. Urvashi Rautela In A Printed Dress Urvashi Rautela looked beautiful in a sleeveless halter-neck midnight-blue dress by Niharika Pandey, which was accentuated by pink-hued embroidered patterns. The black statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of pink heels from the label Bershka. The Sanam Re actress upped her look with yellow nail paint. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and pink lip tint spruced up her look. Urvashi let loose her side-parted tresses.

We loved Urvashi Rautela's all outfits. Some of them also gave us major party fashion goals. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Urvashi Rautela!

Pic Credits: Urvashi Rautela