Urvashi Rautela, Bhumi Pednekar Or Tahira Kashyap, Whose Red Gown Wowed You The Most? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 was a star-studded affair where the Bollywood celebrities came under one roof in their stunning outfits. At the event, there were many B-town divas who walked the red carpet in their beautiful gowns and looked glamourous. Among all were Urvashi Rautela, Bhumi Pednekar, and Tahira Kashyap who made appearances in red gowns. So, let us take a close look at their attire and find whose red gown was the best.

Urvashi Rautela In A Ball Gown Urvashi Rautela looked like a princess in her red ball gown. It was a strapless gown, which was accentuated by sequinned bodice and heavy feather-detailing on her flared voluminous skirt. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings, bracelet, and bangles. She sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and flaunted her toned arms. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, silver glittering eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Urvashi let loose her side-parted curled locks. Bhumi Pednekar In A Slit Gown Bhumi Pednekar donned a strapless red gown by Gaby Charbachy and looked extremely beautiful. Her gown was accentuated by feather detailing on the bodice and ruffle detailing at the hem. Her gown featured a thigh-high front slit, which showed off her toned leg. Styled by Pranita Shetty, she paired her gown with silver heels. The actress accessorised her look with silver-toned studs and elevated her look with sharp contouring. Filled brows, kohled eyes, nude-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade rounded out her look. Bhumi tied her mid-parted tresses into a half-hairdo. Tahira Kashyap In A Flared Gown Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap sported a slight off-shoulder dark-red gown by Shantanu & Nikhil. Styled by Neelangana, her gown was flared and featured embroidered bodice. She upped her look with silver-toned hoops, necklace, bracelet, and ring from the label Zema. Minimal base and slight contouring marked by filled brows, smokey eyes, and light pink lip shade went well with her look.

We really liked the red gowns of all the divas but Bhumi Pednekar's gown stood out the most for us. What do you think about it? Whose gown did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Urvashi Rautela, Bhumi Pednekar, Tahira Kashyap