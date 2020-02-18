Madhuri Dixit, Rekha And Urvashi Rautela Steal The Limelight In Wow Outfits At Wedding Reception

Madhuri Dixit In A Golden & Pastel Ensemble Madhuri Dixit looked extremely beautiful in a golden and pastel-hued ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline long pastel-hued jacket type kurti, which was accentuated by heavy golden embellishments. Her shimmering kurti featured thigh-high front slit that showed off her tiny waist. The diva paired her jacket with a high-waist pastel-hued flared skirt. Her skirt featured silver and golden dotted patterns. She upped her ethnic look with gold-toned floral earrings, ring, and bracelet. Madhuri pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, tiny bindi, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and maroon lip shade spruced up her look.

Rekha In A Dual-Toned Silk Lehenga The veteran actress Rekha donned a dual-toned (pink and orange hued) silk lehenga. Her lehenga was accentuated by big golden dotted patterns and embellished border. She teamed it up with an orange-hued choli and draped an equally beautiful matching dupatta around her arms. Her jewellery game was very strong. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis, maang tikka, multiple necklaces, ring, and golden nail paint. The actress also carried a golden potli bag. Rekha pulled back her tresses into a bun and adorned it with a mogra. Sharp contouring marked by thick brows, tiny bindi, kohled eyes, curled lashes, glittering golden eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and dark red lip shade elevated her look.