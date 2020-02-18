Just In
Madhuri Dixit, Rekha And Urvashi Rautela Steal The Limelight In Wow Outfits At Wedding Reception
Recently, film producer Rikku Rakesh Nath threw a grand wedding reception of his daughter Dakshina Nath in Mumbai, where many Bollywood celebrities were in attendance. Among all were divas Madhuri Dixit, Rekha and Urvashi Rautela, who arrived putting their best fashion foot forward and caught all the limelight. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.
Madhuri Dixit In A Golden & Pastel Ensemble
Madhuri Dixit looked extremely beautiful in a golden and pastel-hued ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline long pastel-hued jacket type kurti, which was accentuated by heavy golden embellishments. Her shimmering kurti featured thigh-high front slit that showed off her tiny waist. The diva paired her jacket with a high-waist pastel-hued flared skirt. Her skirt featured silver and golden dotted patterns. She upped her ethnic look with gold-toned floral earrings, ring, and bracelet. Madhuri pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, tiny bindi, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and maroon lip shade spruced up her look.
Rekha In A Dual-Toned Silk Lehenga
The veteran actress Rekha donned a dual-toned (pink and orange hued) silk lehenga. Her lehenga was accentuated by big golden dotted patterns and embellished border. She teamed it up with an orange-hued choli and draped an equally beautiful matching dupatta around her arms. Her jewellery game was very strong. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis, maang tikka, multiple necklaces, ring, and golden nail paint. The actress also carried a golden potli bag. Rekha pulled back her tresses into a bun and adorned it with a mogra. Sharp contouring marked by thick brows, tiny bindi, kohled eyes, curled lashes, glittering golden eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and dark red lip shade elevated her look.
Urvashi Rautela In A Black Embellished Gown
Urvashi Rautela looked stunning in a net-strapped black body-hugging gown. Her gown was accentuated by silver embellished patterns and featured pleats. She paired her gown with contrasting pink shiny pumps, which did not go well with her look. The actress accessorised her look with silver-toned bangle, rings, and orange nail paint. Even the colour of her nail paint was the bad choice. She pulled back her tresses into a hairdo and slightly curled her side strands. Urvashi sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, and glossy light-pink lip shade enhanced her look.
So, what do you think about their outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.