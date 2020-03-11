Just In
Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Breathtaking In Her White Suit Look From The Song Laadki
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked breathtaking in her white suit but this time, her look was from her song in Angrezi Medium. She looked divine in her attire and we loved how simple she looked. So, let's decode her attire and look that had all our attention.
This look of hers was from the song, Laadki and she looked so impressive, well we couldn't stop looking at her. So, Kareena Kapoor was seated comfortably against the plush white-upholstered sofa bed. She looked contemplative and her white suit is something that we wish we had. So, the actress wore a white salwar suit and draped a matching gorgeous dupatta.
It was a pristine white number and her look was jewellery-free. Well, we actually thought this look of hers didn't need jewellery. Her makeup was highlighted by pink tones. She upped her look with a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her traditional look. So, what do you think about Kareena Kapoor Khan's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Source: Instagram