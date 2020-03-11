ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Breathtaking In Her White Suit Look From The Song Laadki

    By
    |

    Kareena Kapoor Khan looked breathtaking in her white suit but this time, her look was from her song in Angrezi Medium. She looked divine in her attire and we loved how simple she looked. So, let's decode her attire and look that had all our attention.

    This look of hers was from the song, Laadki and she looked so impressive, well we couldn't stop looking at her. So, Kareena Kapoor was seated comfortably against the plush white-upholstered sofa bed. She looked contemplative and her white suit is something that we wish we had. So, the actress wore a white salwar suit and draped a matching gorgeous dupatta.

    It was a pristine white number and her look was jewellery-free. Well, we actually thought this look of hers didn't need jewellery. Her makeup was highlighted by pink tones. She upped her look with a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her traditional look. So, what do you think about Kareena Kapoor Khan's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Source: Instagram

    More KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN News

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 16:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue