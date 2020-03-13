Mouni Roy's Quirky Denim Attire Is Totally Eye-Catching And Street-Style Perfect

ENGLISH

    Mouni Roy gave us the ultimate quirky street-style look with her latest ensemble. She wore a colourful denim wear recently and it was an absolutely eye-catching outfit. The actress radiated cool vibes and gave us a big fashion lesson in street-styling. So, let's decode her attire, which had all our attention.

    So, Mouni Roy wore a denim pants attire that was half-sleeved, collared, and featured buttons. Her attire seemed comfy and was accentuated by playful patterns and words in colourful bold prints. Hues such as pink, red, yellow, and green enhanced her attire. Her multi-hued denim outfit also featured pockets.

    The Gold actress paired her ensemble with black-hued flats, which went well with her ensemble. She accessorised her look with light jewellery but the black cat-eyed frames totally spruced up her avatar. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The wavy highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Mouni Roy's attire and look? Let us know that.

    Friday, March 13, 2020, 17:40 [IST]
