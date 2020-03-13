Just In
- 13 min ago Which Is The Best Time To Sleep And Wakeup?
-
- 1 hr ago Tamannaah Bhatia Gives Us Unique Fashion Goals With Her Gorgeous Sarees And Rocking Jackets
- 1 hr ago Sheetala Ashtami 2020: Know About The Muhurata, Ritual And Significance
- 1 hr ago World Sleep Day 2020: Dos And Don'ts Of Napping For Healthy Adults
Don't Miss
- Movies Katrina Kaif Is Full Of Gratitude For Akshay Kumar; 'He Was Of Immense Support In My Initial Days'
- News Coronavirus: Thackeray govt orders closure of theatres, gyms, malls
- Sports India vs South Africa: BCCI cancels 2nd and 3rd ODI due to coronavirus threat
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Jammu and Kashmir In Summer
- Technology ToTok In Talks With Apple, Google After Being Removed From Store
- Automobiles Bajaj Dominar 250 Vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Here Is A Brief Comparison Between The Siblings
- Finance ICICI Bank To Buy 5% Stake In Yes Bank
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Mouni Roy's Quirky Denim Attire Is Totally Eye-Catching And Street-Style Perfect
Mouni Roy gave us the ultimate quirky street-style look with her latest ensemble. She wore a colourful denim wear recently and it was an absolutely eye-catching outfit. The actress radiated cool vibes and gave us a big fashion lesson in street-styling. So, let's decode her attire, which had all our attention.
So, Mouni Roy wore a denim pants attire that was half-sleeved, collared, and featured buttons. Her attire seemed comfy and was accentuated by playful patterns and words in colourful bold prints. Hues such as pink, red, yellow, and green enhanced her attire. Her multi-hued denim outfit also featured pockets.
The Gold actress paired her ensemble with black-hued flats, which went well with her ensemble. She accessorised her look with light jewellery but the black cat-eyed frames totally spruced up her avatar. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The wavy highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Mouni Roy's attire and look? Let us know that.