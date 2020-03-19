Mouni Roy’s Checkered Dress Is What We So Want For Sunday Wardrobe

ENGLISH

    Mouni Roy shared a stylish throwback moment on her Instagram feed. She wore a checkered dress that we absolutely loved and well, she had lip-smacking food palette too. So, well not the food, we have decoded Mouni Roy's ensemble for you.

    So, the Gold actress wore a dress that came from Appapop and her dress was totally comfy and casual. It was a half-sleeved number with billowing sleeves and her dress was belted. This attire of hers was dipped in the shades of blue, yellow, green, and rust. It was a smart number and seemed ideal for all the occasions. Mouni Roy teamed her dress with white sports shoes, which went well with her attire.

    As for accessories, she spruced up her look with a delicate bracelet and a chic ring. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and impeccably-applied kohl. The actress completed her look with middle-parted layered tresses. Mouni Roy looked amazing as ever. Don't you think so too? Let us know that.

