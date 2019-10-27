Six Times Mouni Roy Impressed Us With Her Stunning And Elegant Saris Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is that diva who has not only stunned us with her acting prowess but also with her versatile fashion sense. Ever since the actress has stepped into the film industry, she has impressed us with her amazing fashion statements. The Made In China actress enjoys massive fan following on Instagram and her feed is worth watching as it is lit up with fashion photoshoots.

Though Mouni Roy has mermerised us with her killer looks in each outfit but her sari choices has what won our hearts. The actress has been proudly flaunting her elegant designer saris and we are truly in love with her pretty looks. So, let us take a close look at some of her recent saris, which caught all our attention.

Mouni Roy In A Mustard Yellow Sari At the recent promotional round of Made In China, Mouni Roy was seen in a beautiful shimmering mustard yellow sari by Faabiiana, which was accentuated by intricate silver embroidery and embellished border. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she draped her sari in a nivi style and teamed it with a full-sleeved plunging neckline matching blouse. The hem of her sleeves were embellished. The Naagin actress accessorised her look with a gold-toned exquisite choker necklace by Razwada Jewels. Mouni left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and upped her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Mouni Roy In A White Silk Floral Organza Sari Mouni Roy looked pretty in a white silk organza sari from Picchika by Urvashi Sethi, which was accentuated by beautiful hand-painted cherry red gum tree blossom flowers and hand-embroidered gota. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style. The Gold actress teamed her ensemble with a cut-sleeved plain white blouse. She ditched all kinds of accessories. Mouni left her side-parted blonde-highlighted curly tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, curled lashes, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Mouni Roy In An Off-White Striped Sari Mouni Roy looked sophisticated in an off-white sustainable handloom cottom sari, which was accentuated by some prints and black stripes. Styled by Sanjana Batra, her sari featured wide pleats. Her beautiful sari came from Jebsispar By Jebin Johny and she teamed it with a puff-sleeved high-neck striped blouse, which looked like a crop top. Mouni upped her look with a tiny black bindi. She softly contoured her cheekbones and elevated her look with thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, nude-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Mouni Roy pulled back her mid-parted braided tresses into a wavy ponytail and looked elegant. Mouni Roy In A Black Ruffle Belted Sari For one of the promotional rounds of Made In China, Mouni Roy opted for a black ruffle sari by Avvantikaa S. Parwani, which added dramatic touch to her look. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she draped the dramatic ruffled pallu beautifully. The Brahmastra actress teamed her sari with a cut-sleeved plunging neckline sequin matching blouse and cinched her waist with a statement shimmering belt. Mouni left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Thick pointed brows, smokey eyes, and glossy pink lip shade went well with her look. Mouni Roy In A Blush Pink Sari And Dramatic Blouse Mouni Roy gave us a sari fashion goal with a blush pink sari by Faabiiana, which was accentuated by golden dot prints and laced border. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she draped her sari in a nivi style. The most interesting part about her attire was her blouse. She paired her sari with a cut-sleeved V-shaped neckline matching blouse. The sleeves of her blouse was extended with net ruffles, which added dramatic touch. The Romeo Akbar Walter actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned ethnic chaandbaalis. Mouni left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose and pinned the braids from each side, which suited her and she looked cute. Sharply contoured cheekbones and jawline marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Mouni Roy In A Plain Cream Sari Mouni Roy was the picture of elegance in a cream-hued plain sari by Āroka. Styled by Rishika Devnani, she draped her sari in a nivi style and teamed it with a cut-sleeved contrasting maroon blouse. Her jewellery game was also strong. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned exquisite heavy choker necklace and polki earrings by The Jewel Gallery. Mouni pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat low bun and upped her look with a tiny red bindi. Filled brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, curled lashes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Mouni Roy really impressed us with her all sari looks. What do you think about her saris? Which one did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

All Pic Credits: Mouni Roy