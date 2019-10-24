Diwali 2019: Ladies, Let These Divas Help You Finalise Your Outfit For The Special Day Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Diwali, the festival of lights is just a few days ahead. From ethnics to fusion, we have been sharing a lot of Diwali outfit ideas to help you look your ethnic best. Some of you must have definitely selected your favourite outfit and kept it safe in your wardrobe for the special day.

But as you know, each time our Bollywood celebs steps out in traditionals, they give us fresh festive trends. So, ladies, in case you haven't picked up your favourite ethnic outfit for this Diwali as yet, take a look at these latest traditional outfits straight from our Bollywood divas wardrobe, which will help you steal all the limelight.

Mouni Roy’s Royal Blue Crop Shirt And Skirt Mouni Roy flaunted a half-sleeved notch-lapel buttoned royal blue crop shirt, which had overlap detailing on her latest Instagram post. Styled by Rishika Devnani, she teamed it with a matching long skirt. Her skirt was accentuated by silver stars, hearts, and other funky embroidered designs. Mouni's ensemble came from Shahin Mannan's collection. The Made In China actress completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes. She left her mid-parted wavy streaked tresses loose Slight contouring marked by kohled eyes, eye shadow, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Well, Mouni Roy beautifully gave western touch to her ethnic outfit. Rakul Preet Singh’s Peach Anarkali Rakul Preet Singh was so Diwali-ready in a pretty peach-coloured anarkali dress by Punit Balana. Her full-sleeved round-collar long plain anarkali was accentuated by heavy pleats at the hem and dotted patterned neckline, which gave her attire a finishing touch. She paired it with matching churidar bottoms. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, her dupatta was emebllished with silver border and red-green floral prints. The Marjaavaan actress completed her look with golden juttis by Needledust. Rakul accessorised her look with a classic pair of Polki jhumkis and statement ring, which came from label Tyaani by Karan Johar. She left her mid-parted beautiful tresses loose. Rakul Preet Singh upped her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light hued highlighted eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. The actress looked elegant in her peach attire. Raveena Tandon’s Pink-Grey Shushtari Lehenga Raveena Tandon gave us Diwali vibes with a pink and grey combination Benarasi brocade Shushtari lehenga from Warp ‘n Weft by Sagrika Rai. Her outfit consisted of a half-sleeved plunging neckline pink-hued backless choli, which was accentuated by sleek block prints. The actress teamed it with a grey-hued long skirt. Her voluminous skirt was enhanced by intricate embroidery and green border at the hemline. Styled by Surina Kakkar, she draped the fuschia pink dupatta, which was intricately embellished with golden patterns and went well with her attire. On the jewellery front, she accessorised her look with a pair of matching oversized Umana Polki chaandbalis and a ring from Tyaani by Karan Johar. The actress pulled back her mid-parted braided tressses into a romantic messy hairdo. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and glossy red lip tint spruced up her look. Athiya Shetty’s Red Chanderi Suit For the latest episode of Nach Baliye 9, Athiya Shetty opted for a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline red flared chanderi kurta by RI Ritu Kumar's collection, which was embellished with crystal detailing on the bodice and on the hem of her sleeves. Styled by Ami Patel, she teamed it with a pair of matching churidar pants. Her phulia organza dupatta was equally beautiful and was accentuated by shimmering stripes. The Mubarakan actress completed her look with golden juttis and accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned floral drop earrings. She left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose. Athiya sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, pink blush, and matte lip shade elevated her look. Tara Sutaria’s Brocade Kurta Set Recently, at One Plus TV launch, Tara Sutaria left us speechless in her beautiful desi outfit. Basically, she donned a half-sleeved round-collar below knee-length navy-blue brocade kurta, which was embellished with golden floral motifs. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she paired it with matching ankle-length pants. Her ensemble came from Raw Mango's collection. The Student Of The Year 2 actress upped her Indian look with a plain dupatta, which had golden detailing on the border. Tara completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels. She accessorised her look with metallic plunging delicate necklace, drop earrings, and ring. Tara Sutaria softly curled her mid-parted sleek tresses from bottom. Filled brows, soft kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink blush, and glossy lip shade rounded out her look. Zareen Khan’s Orange Crop Top, Organza Skirt And Shrug For recent promotional round of Daaka, Zareen Khan wore a beautiful ensemble by Surbhi Mahna. Her gorgeous ensemble consisted of a sleeveless orange crop top, which was accentuated by heavy stone work and gave a Rajasthani touch. She teamed it with floor-length long white organza skirt. Her skirt was enhanced by faded orange florals. Styled by Bikanta Soubam Meitei, the actress paired her ensemble with a half-sleeved long matching organza shrug, which had embellished stone detailing border and ruffled circular flounce on the hem of the sleeves. Zareen upped her look with gold-toned jhumkis and funky white ring by Shilpi Goyal Jewellery. She pulled back her tresses into a ponytail and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

We absolutely loved the outfits of these Bollywood divas and found it perfect for Diwali. Ladies, it's high time now, so pick your favourite outfit and get ready to rock the festival!

Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on their ethnic outfits.

Happy Diwali!

Pic Credits: Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet Singh, Raveena Tandon, Athiya Shetty, Tara Sutaria, Zareen Khan