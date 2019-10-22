Nushrat Bharucha,Vaani Kapoor, And Other Divas Gave Festive Goals With Their Chic Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The most celebrated Indian festival, Diwali is just five days ahead and there are a lot of preparations to be done in a short span of time. But it seems like, our Bollywood celebrities are already in a celebration mode and leaving no stone unturned to enjoy the festive week. Recently, designer Manish Malhotra threw a pre-Diwali bash for his B-town friends where divas such as Nushrat Bharucha, Vaani Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Sophie Choudry and others arrived in their stunning outfits to have fun at the star-studded party.

So, let us take a look at their beautiful outfits and take some fashion inspiration for this Diwali.

Nushrat Bharucha In A Fuschia Pink Maxi Nushra Bharucha was spotted in a cut-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline cotton-silk fuschia pink maxi dress by Nicobar. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, her flowing maxi was accentuated by white zari dots and halter back. The Dream Girl actress completed her look with a pair of black Jimmy Choo shoes and a twisted strap white bag. She accessorised her look with an embellished metallic choker neckpiece by Amrapali. Nushrat pinned her mid-parted open curly tresses and sharply contoured her cheekbones and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and dark pink lip shade spruced up her look. Vaani Kapoor In A Patterned Ivory Dress Vaani Kapoor attended the Diwali bash in a cuff-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline ankle-length ivory dress. Her one-piece long dress was accentuated by grey and red hued intricate designer patterns. The War actress completed her look with a pair of white sandals and a black sling bag. She kept her look jewellery-free. Vaani left her mid-parted sleek long tresses loose. She slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and upped her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and glossy lip shade. Sophie Choudry In A Pink Kurti And White Palazzo Sophie Choudry opted for a three-fourth sleeved round-collar keyhole neckline short light pink kurti, which was accentuated by intricate silver embellishments. She teamed it with plain white ankle-length palazzo pants. The Bollywood singer upped her ethnic look with a matching pink beautiful dupatta, which featured tassels at the hem. Sophie completed her look with multiple strap golden heels. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned drop earrings, bangles, and rings. She left her shoulde-length blonde highlighted curly tresses loose. Soft contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Sophie also carried a golden chain wallet. Tahira Kashyap In An Asymmetrical Green Dress Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap donned a one-shoulder cut-sleeved long asymmetrical satin emerald green dress, which was enhanced by fine pleats. She completed her look with pointed silver stilettos while navy blue sling bag upped her look. Tahira accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings, rings, and bracelet. She slightly contoured her jawline and cheekbones. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look.

Well, our Bollywood divas seem festive ready but what about you? Which outfit are you going to pick for this Diwali? Do let us know in the comment section.