Diwali 2019: Let Bollywood Divas Inspire You To Wear Gorgeous Light Festive Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Hey, beautiful ladies! We know you are busy with the preparations of Diwali as it is just around the corner. But, we insist you to please keep aside all the work for time being and decide what you are going to wear on that special festive occasion. What happened? Are you confused? Do not worry we are here to help you pick the best outfit. No, we are not going to suggest you some designer saris or heavy lehengas this time because we don't want you to get tired as you have a lot of arrangements to do on that particular day also.

So, today, we have come up with some gorgeous ethnic outfits straight from our Bollywood divas wardrobe, which you can easily sport on that day.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Gulistan Kurta And Palazzo On the eighth day of Navratri 2019, Priyanka Chopra Jonas donned a full-sleeved mandarin collar plunging neckline white gulistan kurta by Rahul Mishra, which was accentuated by multi-hued florals and gren leaves prints. Styled by Ami Patel, she teamed it with plain white palazzo pants. The Sky Is Pink actress completed her look with pointed nude flats. She accessorised her look with a pair of golden-toned ethnic earrings, which came from the label Tyaani by Karan Johar. Priyanka Chopra left her mid-parted shoulder-length wavy tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Raveena Tandon’s Royal Blue Shirt And Skirt At an event, Raveena Tandon was seen in a full-sleeved classic-collar golden-buttoned royal blue shirt. Styled by Sugandha Sood, she teamed it up with a long flared skirt. The band type belt added style quotient. Raveena's beautiful ensemble came from Aanchal Chanda. The actress completed her look with a pair of black sandals. She accessorised her look with silver-toned studs and green stoned ring. Raveena Tandon left her mid-parted streaked tresses loose and elevated her look with kohled eyes with heavy mascara, soft blush, and light pink lip shade. Dia Mirza’s Off-White Kurta-Skirt Set For the Earthy Champs Awards 2019, Dia Mirza opted for a full-sleeved mandarin-collar plunging neckline off-white kurta, which was accentuated by golden and green intricate embellishments. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, her beautiful kurta also featured a front slit and she paired it with a matching plain net skirt. Dia's ensemble looked sophisticated and it came from Anita Dongre's Pichhwai collection. The actress completed her look with golden sandals. Dia Mirza accessorised her look with gold-toned floral earrings and ring. She pulled back her messy tresses into a low ponytail and upped her look with kohled eyes, nude eye shadow, and red lip shade. Mouni Roy’s Ivory Anarkali Suit For Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, Mouni Roy wore a full-sleeved sweetheart neckline gorgeous ivory anarkali by Hanan Jafry, which was accentuated by beautiful golden embellishments. The Made In China actress teamed it with a matching net dupatta. Her dupatta was enhanced by golden border. On the jewellery part, she accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned delicate earrings and ring. Mouni left her mid-parted streaked highlighted tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Hina Khan’s Yellow Kurti And Skirt Set Hina Khan gave us a festive yellow fashion goal with a yellow kurti and skirt set. Her half-sleeved round collar keyhole neckline short kurti was accentuated by intricate silver embroidery and side slits. She paired her pretty kurti with a matching floor-length sharp-pleated skirt. The Lines actress completed her Indian ethnic look with a beautiful net dupatta, which was enhanced by embellished border and pom-poms. She upped her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings. Hina Khan pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a messy low bun. She sharply contoured her T-zone and cheekbones and spruced up her look with fileld brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Kriti Sanon’s Light Green Sharara Set For one of the promotional rounds of Arjun Patiala, Kriti Sanon donned a cut-sleeved sharp-flared light green short kurti, which was accentuated by dark-hued intricate embroidery on the bodice and at the border. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she teamed it with matching sharara pants and dupatta. Her duapatta was enhanced by dots and pink finishing line. Kriti's stunning sharara set came from Sukriti & Aakriti. The Housefull 4 actress completed her look with golden juttis by Fizzy Goblet. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned delicate jhumkis and rings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Kriti Sanon partly-tied her tresses to up her look. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Wow, now that was some exclusive collection from Bollywood divas wardrobe, which will help you steal the limelight this Diwali.

What do you think about their outfits? Whose attire did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

Photo Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/ Raveena Tandon/ Dia Mirza/ Mouni Roy/ Hina Khan/ Kriti Sanon