Diwali 2019: Up Your Festive Look With These Stunning And Elegant Saris Sported By Bollywood Divas Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Diwali is one of our favourite Indian festivals and a woman in a sari is a picture of elegance. So why not pick some stunning elegant sari for this Diwali and proudly flaunt desi look? Be it western or ethnics, Bollywood divas have always given us fashion goals and also inspired us to pick trendyoutfits So, ladies, this Diwali, we have curated some beautiful latest saris donned by our favourite Bollywood divas. Pick your favourite and get ready to flaunt the six yards gracefully.

Diana Penty’s Pre-Draped Concept Red Sari Recently, Diana Penty made an appearance in a stylish and elegant pre-draped concept bright red silk georgette sari by Tarun Tahiliani. Styled by Namita Alexander, she teamed it with a halter-neck fluted cold-shoulder chiffon red blouse, which was accentuated by metallic embroidery and highlighted with crystals and fringes. The Happy Bhag Jayegi actress accessorised her look with a pair of matching earrings from Diosa by Darshan Dave. Dianaupped her look with red nail lacquer. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail and looked pretty. Diana Penty sharply contoured her cheekbones and spruced up her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, and red lip shade. Diana Penty looked amazing in this beauatiful red sari. Sonakshi Sinha’s Rasberry Pink Ruffle Sari Sonakshi Sinha was ethnic-ready for Diwali celebration in a fresh rasberry pink ruffle sari by Arpita Mehta, which was accentuated by light hued fan flower prints. She draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style. Styled by Mohit Rai, she teamed her fabulous sari with a cut-sleeved plunging neckline matching embroidered blouse. The Dabangg 3 actress notched up her sari look with a statement hand-embroidered belt. On the jewellery front, Sonakshi accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned delicate ethnic earrings and multiple kadas, which came from Amrapali and Anmol. The actress pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat hairdo. Filled thick brows, a tiny bindi, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, nude-shade eye shadow, and pink lips shade elevated her look. Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Pink Silk Sari Madhuri Dixit gave major sari goals with her cabaret pink tree trunk silk sari by Masaba Gupta, which was enhanced by embellished golden designs. She teamed it up with a matching sleeveless plain blouse. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the Kalank actress draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style. Madhuri Dixit completed her look with a pair of nude-hued sandals. She accessorised her look with gold-toned ethnic earrings, statement neckpiece, and rings. The actress left her side-parted curled tresses loose and upped her look with a tiny red bindi. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, and nudish lip shade rounded out her look. Madhuri Dixit Nene's pink silk sari is ideal for this Diwali festival. Mouni Roy’s Mustard Yellow Sari At the recent promotional round of Made In China, Mouni Roy donned a stunning mustard yellow sari by Faabiiana, which was highlighted by intricate silver and golden embroidery. The embellished border of her blouse gave a finishing touch to her sari. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she paired her ensemble with a full-sleeved round-collar matching blouse. She draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style, which was done by Pragati Mankumbare. Mouni ditched the earrings and instead upped her look with a gold and silver-toned exquisite choker neckpiece by Razwada Jewels. Mouni Roy left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose. Sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy lip shade spruced up her look. Well, Mouni Roy undoubtedly always gives us stunning and elegant sari goals. Tamannaah Bhatia’s Fuschia Pink Silk Sari For the store launch of Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a fuschia pink silk sari by Raw Mango. Her stunning sari was heavily embellished with golden-embroidered designs and intricately-done border. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she paired her sari with a half-sleeved plain matching blouse and draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style. Tamannaah accessorised her look with gold-toned ethnic earrings, which had drop pearl detailing. She further upped her look with a heavy choker neckpiece. The actress pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun and adorned it with a mogra. A tiny pink bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light eye shadow, and nudish lip shade went well with her look.

So, what are your thoughts on their saris? Whose sari did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Diwali!

Pic Credits: Diana Penty, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mouni Roy, Tamannaah Bhatia