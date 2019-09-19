IIFA Awards 2019: Mouni Roy Exudes Soothing Vibes With Her Feathered Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Mouni Roy, who has been promoting her upcoming movie Made In China with Rajkummar Rao, also attended the 20th IIFA Awards. We must say that the actress wowed us with her outfit and look. It was not an easy look to pull off but Mouni carried her attire with a lot of grace. Styled by Sanjana Batra, Mouni Roy had all our attention. Let's decode her attire and look of the night.

So, Mouni wore a feathered number that was from João Rôlo Couture. She looked a class apart in her voluminous dress that was accentuated by soothing minty hue. It was a ruffled strapless number with a flared silhouette. The bodice of her attire featured panelled accents but her attire was cinched at the waist with a jewelled-toned belt. Mouni Roy's dress was layered and we thought she looked absolutely stunning.

Mouni's ensemble was dramatic and the actress balanced her look by keeping it minimalist in terms of jewellery and makeup. So, she accessorised her look with just blingy rings, which we thought was a smart choice. At the most, she could have accessorised her look with dainty studs but that wouldn't have made much of a difference. Her makeup was meticulously done with a matte pink lip shade and impeccable eyeliner. We also loved her neat hairdo. Well, Mouni Roy impressed us again with her fashionable avatar. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on IIFA Awards 2019.