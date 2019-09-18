Mouni Roy Gives An Ethnic Wear Goal To Ladies Who Want To Play With The Colour Brown

ENGLISH

    The Naagin actress, Mouni Roy has already reserved a special place for herself in the Bollywood industry too with her acting prowess and her stylish outfits. Recently, the actress was spotted on the sets of Dance India Dance (DID) with Kareena Kapoor Khan and she gave us traditional goals. She wore a beautiful brown lehenga for the promotion of her upcoming film, Made In China, which also stars Rakjummar Rao. So, let's take a close look at her pretty lehenga, which caught all our attention.

    So, for the film promotions at DID, Mouni Roy opted for a plain chocolate-brown-coloured lehenga, which was accentuated by silver-toned gota lace at the border. She teamed it with a full-sleeved plunging neckline black choli that was intricately embellished and contrasted her brown lehenga. The Gold actress completed her look with a matching floor-sweeping brown dupatta. Mouni Roy accessorised her look with a statement multi-hued precious-stones studded choker and delicate rings.

    As for the makeup, Mouni spruced up her look with sharp contouring, pointed brows, kohled eyes with light mascara, pink blush, and matching lip shade. She also sported a small black bindi that upped her ethnic look. She left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose.

    We really liked how Mouni Roy pulled off her simple brown lehenga with such a grace. Her makeup was also beautifully done and elevated her look. With her brown lehenga, the actress gave us a unique traditional-wear goal for festivals or weddings.

    What do you think about her traditional attire? Do share your opinions in the comment section.

