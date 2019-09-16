Just In
- 15 min ago From Alia To Priyanka, Bollywood Divas Show Us The Perfect Make-up Looks To Go With Your Blue Dress
-
- 44 min ago Deepika Padukone Oozes Elegance With Her White Ensemble And Chandelier Earrings
- 1 hr ago Genelia Deshmukh Gives Us Stylish Denim inspiration With Her Photoshoot
- 1 hr ago Shubho Mahalaya 2019: The Legend Of Mahishasura, Why Goddess Durga Is Called Mahishasuramardini
Don't Miss
- Movies Taapsee Pannu Shops In Foreign Countries To Get Me Time
- News Ensure that normal life is restored in J&K: SC to Centre, state
- Sports Bookies approach Tamil Nadu Premier League players on WhatsApp, BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit begins probe: Report
- Technology Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Likely To Be Priced Under Rs. 2,500
- Finance China’s Industrial Production Grows At The Slowest Pace In Over 17 Years In August
- Automobiles 2020 Force Gurkha Spied Testing: Will Feature A BS-VI Engine
- Education HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 Released
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Naagin Actress Mouni Roy Kills Our Monday Blues With Her Gorgeous Pink Outfits
The Naagin actress, Mouni Roy has been killing people with her gorgeous beauty and stunning looks. When it comes to fashion, the actress has also been inspiring all the young ladies out there with her classy outfits. We recently went through her Instagram feed and noticed that Mouni has been flaunting pink-hued outfits. She looked highly sophisticated in all pink outfits of hers and we want to steal some of those from her wardrobe. So, let's take a close look at some of her pink outfits and decode it.
Mouni Roy In A Pleated Sari And Top
Mouni Roy looked stunning in her pink-coloured sari by Sobariko, which was enhanced by heavy pleats. Styled by Rishika Devnani, she teamed her Nivi style-draped sari with a black-white striped halter neck top, which colour-blocked her beautiful sari. The Gold actress completed her look with a sling bag. She accessorised her look with ethnic jhumkis. The tiny black bindi, pointed brows, kohled eyes with impeccable mascara, light eye shadow, curled lashes, pink blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Mouni pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun.
Mouni Roy In A Satin Dress And Jacket
Mouni Roy looked stylish in a sleeveless plunging neckline fuschia pink satin dress, which was from FMR The Store. She teamed her vibrant dress with an oversized beige-coloured jacket and completed her look with black boots. The actress flaunted her black reflectors and was posed to perfection against a backdrop of deep blue lake and windmills. Mouni's wind-swept side tresses upped her look. The pink lip shade rounded out her look of the day.
Mouni Roy In A Loose A-Line Dress
Mouni Roy donned a taffy pink loose A-line classic collar buttoned dress by Appapop, which was accentuated by designer neckline, cuff sleeves, and cinched waist. She paired her ensemble with white sports shoes. The actress pulled back her front puffed sleek tresses into a ponytail. She totally ditched her accessories and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.
Mouni Roy In A Ruffled Dress
Mouni Roy looked like a pretty doll in a sleeveless baby pink long gown by Appapop, which was accentuated by layered ruffles and flared silhouette. With her gorgeous dress, she exuded dreamy vibes. The actress kept her look accessory-free and left her side-parted soft blonde wavy tresses loose. Mouni rounded out her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, dark eyeshadow, contoured cheekbones, and pink lip shade.
Mouni Roy In Prina Ghingham Dress
Mouni Roy slayed it in a Prina Ghingham puffed-bishop sleeved pink-checkered dress by Appapop, which was accentuated by ruffled hemline. She teamed her ensemble with white sports shoes. The actress accessorised her look with a silver-toned bracelet and ring by Neha Lulla Jewellery. The black reflectors spruced up her look. Mouni left her wavy tresses loose and notched up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, contoured cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade.
Mouni Roy pulled off her each pink attire perfectly and we loved it. What are your thoughts on her pink outfits? Which one did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.
All Pic Credits- Mouni Roy