Naagin Actress Mouni Roy Kills Our Monday Blues With Her Gorgeous Pink Outfits

Mouni Roy looked stunning in her pink-coloured sari by Sobariko, which was enhanced by heavy pleats. Styled by Rishika Devnani, she teamed her Nivi style-draped sari with a black-white striped halter neck top, which colour-blocked her beautiful sari. The Gold actress completed her look with a sling bag. She accessorised her look with ethnic jhumkis. The tiny black bindi, pointed brows, kohled eyes with impeccable mascara, light eye shadow, curled lashes, pink blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Mouni pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun.

Mouni Roy looked stylish in a sleeveless plunging neckline fuschia pink satin dress, which was from FMR The Store. She teamed her vibrant dress with an oversized beige-coloured jacket and completed her look with black boots. The actress flaunted her black reflectors and was posed to perfection against a backdrop of deep blue lake and windmills. Mouni's wind-swept side tresses upped her look. The pink lip shade rounded out her look of the day.

Mouni Roy donned a taffy pink loose A-line classic collar buttoned dress by Appapop, which was accentuated by designer neckline, cuff sleeves, and cinched waist. She paired her ensemble with white sports shoes. The actress pulled back her front puffed sleek tresses into a ponytail. She totally ditched her accessories and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

Mouni Roy looked like a pretty doll in a sleeveless baby pink long gown by Appapop, which was accentuated by layered ruffles and flared silhouette. With her gorgeous dress, she exuded dreamy vibes. The actress kept her look accessory-free and left her side-parted soft blonde wavy tresses loose. Mouni rounded out her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, dark eyeshadow, contoured cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Mouni Roy In Prina Ghingham Dress

Mouni Roy slayed it in a Prina Ghingham puffed-bishop sleeved pink-checkered dress by Appapop, which was accentuated by ruffled hemline. She teamed her ensemble with white sports shoes. The actress accessorised her look with a silver-toned bracelet and ring by Neha Lulla Jewellery. The black reflectors spruced up her look. Mouni left her wavy tresses loose and notched up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, contoured cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade.

Mouni Roy pulled off her each pink attire perfectly and we loved it. What are your thoughts on her pink outfits? Which one did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.