Mouni Roy Gives Us Glimpse Of Her Quarantine Sunset Days In A Blue Floral Dress

TV turned Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has been treating us with her wow pictures these days to keep the interest of her fans during these quarantine days. Few days before, the actress was seen enjoying the spring weather at the terrace in a blue printed dress and now, in the recent pictures Mouni was seen sporting another blue-hued dress as she spends quality time under sunset with a cup of coffee. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Mouni Roy donned a sleeveless V-shaped plunging-neckline light-hued mini dress, which was accentuated by light and dark blue beautiful floral patterns. Her flared dress also featured ruffle detailing on the bodice. The Made In China actress ditched earrings and instead upped her look with a gold-toned bracelet, ring, and red nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Brahmastra actress slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. She pulled all her highlighted layered tresses at one side and let it loose.

Mouni looked extremely gorgeous in this floral dress and of course her makeup game is always on-point. What do you think about her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

