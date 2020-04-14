Mouni Roy’s Cute Blue Dress Is Exactly The Outfit That We Wish To Wear While At Home Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Mouni Roy seems to be making the most of self-quarantine days. The actress has not only been inspiring us to do household chores like gardening and indulge in pleasures like reading but also has fashion goals for us. Her latest Instagram feed is lit up with her pictures in a cute blue dress that we so loved. So, we have decoded this outfit of hers for you.

So, Mouni Roy looked amazing in her little blue dress as she lounged on her plush sofa. Her dress was simple and half-sleeved. It was accentuated by patterned white-hued floral accents and this dress of hers made for perfect stay-at-home wear. It was a light and flowy number, ideal for hot sunny days. She accessorised her look with a chic bracelet, which went well with her dress. She also upped her look with a complementing ring.

As for the makeup, the Gold actress wore a smoky eye shadow and light pink lip shade. Her cheekbones were contoured and she highlighted her look with side-swept copper tresses. Mouni Roy looked gorgeous as ever. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photos Credit: Mouni Roy's Instagram