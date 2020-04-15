Mouni Roy Looks Like A Diva In Beautiful Yellow Lehenga And Wow Jewellery Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

TV turned Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has been stunning us with her wow outfits to make our quarantine days better. The actress has been making full use of these days while she is staying at home. From ethnic to western, she has been treating her fans with her wow looks. Recently, Made In China actress shared a picture on her Instagram feed, where she is seen dressed in a yellow lehenga with perfect jewellery. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Mouni Roy sported a yellow lehenga and looked extremely beautiful. Her lehenga was accentuated by black dotted prints. She paired it with a half net-sleeved matching choli that featured silver dotted patterns. On the jewellery front, the Naagin actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, heavy choker neckpiece, maang tikka, yellow-hued bangles, and red nail paint.

Mouni pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat braided ponytail. She tucked her matching dupatta on her ponytail, which enhanced her look. Coming to the makeup, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Brahmastra actress slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, heavy mascara, curled lashes, pink-hued eye shadow, pink blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

We really liked this outfit of Mouni Roy and she looked no less than a diva in it. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mouni Roy

