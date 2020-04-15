ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mouni Roy Looks Like A Diva In Beautiful Yellow Lehenga And Wow Jewellery

    By
    |

    TV turned Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has been stunning us with her wow outfits to make our quarantine days better. The actress has been making full use of these days while she is staying at home. From ethnic to western, she has been treating her fans with her wow looks. Recently, Made In China actress shared a picture on her Instagram feed, where she is seen dressed in a yellow lehenga with perfect jewellery. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, Mouni Roy sported a yellow lehenga and looked extremely beautiful. Her lehenga was accentuated by black dotted prints. She paired it with a half net-sleeved matching choli that featured silver dotted patterns. On the jewellery front, the Naagin actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, heavy choker neckpiece, maang tikka, yellow-hued bangles, and red nail paint.

    Mouni pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat braided ponytail. She tucked her matching dupatta on her ponytail, which enhanced her look. Coming to the makeup, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Brahmastra actress slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, heavy mascara, curled lashes, pink-hued eye shadow, pink blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    We really liked this outfit of Mouni Roy and she looked no less than a diva in it. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Mouni Roy

    ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi Looks Adorable In A Wow Top And Cute Skirt And We Want To Pull Her Cheeks

    READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION

    More MOUNI ROY News

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue