Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Met Gala Looks From 2017-19, Which One Is Your Favourite? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always mesmerised us with her Met Gala looks. She has pushed the boundaries at the fashion's foremost event, which is annually held on the first Monday of May. However, this year, Met Gala 2020 has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and we would definitely miss out on Priyanka Chopra's and other celebs jaw-dropping fashion looks. However, we can always share Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Met Gala fashion moments with you. So, let's talk about her three outstanding outfits, which she wore for Met Galas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Met Gala 2017 Costume

The 2017 Met Gala theme was 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons' and Priyanka Chopra came dressed in a brown trench coat costume, which was custom designed by Ralph Lauren. Her attire consisted of a popped collar and overlapping bodice with a record-breaking train. The best part about her ensemble was that the train was detachable, which must have made for a comfy after-party attire as well. Priyanka paired her attire with ankle-length black boots. The sculptural earrings upped her look. Her makeup was highlighted by dark brown lip shade and silver eye shadow. The high bun rounded out her avatar.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Met Gala 2018 Costume

For 2018, the theme of Met Gala was 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.' This time too, Priyanka Chopra wore a custom Ralph Lauren number and nailed the theme. She wore a velvet burgundy gown, which was off-shouldered attire. It was a magnificent outfit, which Priyanka teamed with light jewellery by Cartier. However, the main highlight of her look was her headgear, which was jewel-toned and took about 250 hours. Her hood was accentuated by intricate gold beads and red Swarovski crystals. The makeup was enhanced by deep pink lip shade and golden eye shadow. The old-fashioned hairdo rounded out her look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Met Gala 2019 Costume

Last year too, Priyanka Chopra pushed the envelope and this time, the theme was 'Camp: Notes On Fashion'. Priyanka Chopra Jonas graced the event with Nick Jonas and her ensemble took inspiration from the elements artifice and exaggeration. Her inspiration came from Alice in Wonderland and her attire was designed by Dior. It was a feathered number with feathers in canary yellow, baby pink, and deep burgundy hues. The attire also featured sheer silver bandage corset bodice and the organza cape made her attire more surreal. She wore a ruby pendant and pink-stoned danglers. Her spiky hat reminded us of Mad Hatter and the makeup highlighted by deep burgundy lip shade and a bindi notched up her avatar. However, it was her curled tresses, which added an interesting dimension to her look.

So, which Met Gala outfit of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' did you like the most? Let us know that.

Source: Getty Images