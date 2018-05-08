Met Gala 2018: DP Looks Gorgeous But PC Has The Edge

Two of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry walked the red carpet of the prestigious and much hyped annual fashion event Met Gala, looking no less than ethereal in their respective avant-garde attires.

Priyanka wore a dark maroon, velvety, Ralph Lauren gown with a long cape and a golden head scarf. She completed her look with a dramatic hair do and make up.

Deepika on the other hand, chose a Prabal Gurung red, thigh high slit gown with a long tail and teamed it up with huge danglers and a sleek hair do.

One must give it to the ladies for putting their best foot forward and matching up to the international standards of fashion at THE MOST sought after event.

Having said that, I must confess that while Deepika looked every inch a surreal diva, Priyanka got the edge in terms of the theme of the event which is 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and Catholic Imaginations.'

PeeCee's outfit and her dramatic look for the event aptly fitted the theme and it looked as if she is the personification of the current Met Gala theme.

While her gown projected a suave and elite vibe, the hand-beaded head covering sealed her look to perfection.

Deepika however, couldn't push boundaries and stuck to the conventional form of classy and stylish. It is high time Deepika ditched her sleek hair do!

It would also not be wrong to submit that Deepika's Prabal Gurung gown was not catholic enough. And though she looked pretty she failed to meet the theme of the event, like the last time!

Further, it would be interesting to see what kind of response both the ladies receive from the international fashion police. Priyanka has always been an international red carpet slayer and her previous Met Gala look also received much applause internationally.

Deepika's 2017 look received mixed response at home but the international media largely stayed tight-lipped about it.

In conclusion, I would submit that both our stars did us proud in a highly prestigious platform as Met Gala, which one could only dream of attending. And it is Priyanka who stole the thunder for a consecutive second year.