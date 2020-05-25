Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Sonakshi Sinha, Mahira Khan, And Other Divas Who Have Red Ethnic Outfits For Us Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

It's the day to feel positive and joyful, as Eid-ul-Fitr is here and the festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Today, not only we prepare delectable dishes but also wear traditional outfits. While we may opt for different style of traditional outfits on Eid, red hue remains our favourite. Red is a gorgeous and radiant hue and can make you look festive-perfect. Red colour makes you look distinctive and so, this Eid-ul-Fitr, we have the most gorgeous red outfit options for you. Take a look.

Sonam Kapoor's Red Outfit

Sonam Kapoor's traditional red ensemble is perfect for Eid-ul-Fitr festivities. She wore red outfits for Eid festivities during The Zoya Factor promotions. Sonam wore this red ensemble, which came from the label, Gulabo By Abu Sandeep. It consisted of a red kurta with zari sleeves and matching flared pyjamas. She wore Sunita Kapoor's dazzling bracelet and ring. Her heavy earrings were crafted by Maheep Kapoor for Satyani Fine Jewels. She teamed her patterned red juttis from Pastels And Pop. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Mahira Khan's Red Outfit

Mahira Khan's red traditional wear is also perfect for the Eid festivities. She wore this outfit for her movie promotion and looked gorgeous without doing too much. Her attire came from the label, Bohème and it consisted of a sleeveless long red anarkali kurta and she teamed it with a matching red dupatta. She accessorised her look with oxidised silver bangles and neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. She rounded out her look with a fringed bun.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Red Outfit

For an event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked picture-perfect in her red sharara by Manish Malhotra. She wore this elaborate red floral kurta that was enhanced by intricate embroidery and she paired it with plain red sharara bottoms that featured multi-hued patterns on the border. The gorgeous actress teamed her attire with complementing patterned dupatta. She wore a smartwatch and exquisite jhumkis to up her look. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and the sleek tresses completed her avatar.

Ananya Panday's Red Outfit

Ananya Panday looked cute and amazing in her red attire that was by Anita Dongre and it's just the ensemble if you want to look chic and festive this Eid-ul-Fitr. So, she wore a sleeveless red outfit that was enhanced by patterns, which boast intricate craftsmanship and exquisite patterns. It was a short flared anarkali kurta that she teamed with a red and blue matching dupatta. Her attire was by Anita Dongre and she upped it with statement earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The sleek long tresses completed her look.

Sonakshi Sinha's Red Outfit

Sonakshi Sinha gave us an Eid-perfect outfit with this sharara set by Manish Malhotra. Her ensemble was splashed in deep red hue that consisted of a patterned red sleeveless short kurta and flared bottoms, which she paired with a plain dupatta with ruffled hem. We absolutely loved her ensemble and she accessorised it with an emerald neckpiece set, a cocktail ring, and a nose pin. The makeup was highlighted by deep red lip shade, subtle kohl, and contoured cheekbones. The sleek long tresses rounded out her avatar.

