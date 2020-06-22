Just In
- 41 min ago When Sushant Singh Rajput Did A Photoshoot With Kendall Jenner In Coordinated Outfits For A Magazine
-
- 1 hr ago Hina Khan Keeps Her Fashion Game Strong In Her Upcoming Film Unlock The Haunted App
- 2 hrs ago 10 Must-Have Healthy Vegetables During The Monsoon
- 3 hrs ago Rath Yatra 2020: Here’s The Story Behind The Celebration And Idols Of Lord Jagannath
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms Contest Winners Announced: Receive Opportunity To Intern At Company
- News India-China don’t need anybody’s help to resolve issues says Russia
- Finance Nifty Ends 160 Points Higher, Sees Fourth Straight Day Of Gains
- Movies Sushmita Sen Reveals How She Survived Nepotism In Bollywood: By Focusing On My Audience
- Technology Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale On Premium Phones: Apple iPhone 11, Motorola Edge+, iQOO 3 And More
- Sports Nottinghamshire cancel Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas' contract
- Education How To Write An Essay On International Yoga Day?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In Monsoon
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Latest Lookalike On Tik Tok Pretty Much Dresses Like Her As Well!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has many doppelgängers and after Manasi Naik and Mahlagha Jaberi, Ammuzz Amrutha has also gained popularity as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look-alike. A Tik Tok influencer, Ammuzz Amrutha aka Amrutha Saju frequently lip-syncs Aishwarya Rai's dialogues and songs and also copies her outfits from her famous movies.
Ammuzz Amrutha looked like a spitting image of the former Miss World once, when she got dressed in a heavy red lehenga, which she upped with elaborate gold jewellery, and she also did her makeup in a way that made her resemble Aishwarya Rai Bachchan even more. On the other occasion, she wore a pink ensemble that featured dotted patterns and her hairstyling and expression were exactly like Aishwarya's in her first few movies.
Apart from that we also loved her saree look, where you couldn't make out the difference between Aishwarya Rai and her. The middle-parted bun, the light makeup, and her look were so much like Aishwarya Rai's. The one in the white attire with a dupatta draped on her head reminded us of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Taal. Amrutha Saju dresses up Aishwarya Rai pretty regularly and which is why she has become an internet sensation.
Don't you think Amrutha Saju resembles Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Let us know that.