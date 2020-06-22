ENGLISH

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Latest Lookalike On Tik Tok Pretty Much Dresses Like Her As Well!

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has many doppelgängers and after Manasi Naik and Mahlagha Jaberi, Ammuzz Amrutha has also gained popularity as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look-alike. A Tik Tok influencer, Ammuzz Amrutha aka Amrutha Saju frequently lip-syncs Aishwarya Rai's dialogues and songs and also copies her outfits from her famous movies.

    Ammuzz Amrutha looked like a spitting image of the former Miss World once, when she got dressed in a heavy red lehenga, which she upped with elaborate gold jewellery, and she also did her makeup in a way that made her resemble Aishwarya Rai Bachchan even more. On the other occasion, she wore a pink ensemble that featured dotted patterns and her hairstyling and expression were exactly like Aishwarya's in her first few movies.

    Apart from that we also loved her saree look, where you couldn't make out the difference between Aishwarya Rai and her. The middle-parted bun, the light makeup, and her look were so much like Aishwarya Rai's. The one in the white attire with a dupatta draped on her head reminded us of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Taal. Amrutha Saju dresses up Aishwarya Rai pretty regularly and which is why she has become an internet sensation.

    Don't you think Amrutha Saju resembles Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Let us know that.

