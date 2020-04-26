Cannes Film Festival: We See Evolution In Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes Gowns From 2017 To 2019

Cannes 2017: Michael Cinco’s Fairytale Gown Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore this Michael Cinco gown for the red carpet appearance at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Her gown was straight out of a fairytale and the diva looked gorgeous. It was an off-shouldered powdered blue gown with plunging cinched bodice and voluminous skirt. The delicate floral icy patterns on her sharply panelled skirt accentuated her gown. Aishwarya was a vision to behold in this fairytale gown, which we couldn't take our eyes off. Her styling was minimal and the makeup was highlighted by plum lip shade and subtle eye makeup. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Cannes 2017: The Flaming Red Ralph & Russo Gown Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played with the colour red at Cannes 2017. This gown of hers was designed by Ralph & Russo. It was also an off-shouldered gown with a corset bodice and ruffled skirt. The bodice was accentuated by intricate patterns and the skirt was highlighted by feathery details. This gown suited her and she spruced up her look with diamond danglers. The wavy hairstyle went well with her attire but her makeup highlighted by deep wine-red lip shade was a bit of a disappointment.

Cannes 2018: Michael Cinco’s Butterfly Gown This gown of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's is probably one of the most outstanding gowns in the history of Cannes Film Festival. It was designed by Michael Cinco and it was an ambitious project that took 3000 hours. Inspired by metamorphosis of a butterfly, this gown featured threadwork in violet, red, and blue colours. It was embellished with Swarovski crystals and French pailettes. The 10-foot long train was crafted out of fine mesh. She accessorised her look with stunning purple earrings and the makeup was highlighted by light red lip shade. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her look.

Cannes 2018: The Icy Rami Kadi Gown For the second red carpet outing at 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a Rami Kadi gown that was enhanced by icy tone. Her gown was structured and sharp and she looked like a snow queen in that. The off-shouldered gown was embellished and the sharply pleated cape was adorned with subtle snow patterns. The makeup was highlighted by magenta lip shade and silver eye shadow but it was her origami-style hairdo that took our breath away.

Cannes 2019: The Leather Jean-Louis Sabaji Gown After 2018's Cannes Film Festival, we thought Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has already hit the fashion peak with her Michael Cinco butterfly gown and origami hairdo. However, she only pushed herself ahead fashionably at 2019 Cannes Film Festival with her iridescent Jean-Louis Sabaji gown. The fluorescent gown changed hues from golden to green, and was crafted out of delicate foiled leather. Even her sandals, which matched with the hue of her gown, were made from the same fabric. Well, with this gown, Aishwarya Rai definitely took a break from the usual silks and chiffons and gave us a new fabric to look forward to. Her earlobes were highlighted by glittery accents and no, those weren't earrings. The makeup was minimal and the sleek side-parted tresses rounded out her look.