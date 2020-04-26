ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cannes Film Festival: We See Evolution In Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes Gowns From 2017 To 2019

    By
    |

    The 73rd annual Cannes Film Festival that was supposed to happen from 12 to 23 May 2020, has been postponed amid Coronavirus lockdown. The postponed dates haven't been confirmed but we can certainly talk about the previous Cannes Film Festival. Speaking about Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most prominent celebs from India at Cannes and the actress has been gracing the festival since 2003. Over the years, her fashion has evolved, but since the last three years, we have been seeing her gowns getting bolder and more unapologetic. Styled by Aastha Sharma, let's see the transition in Aishwarya Rai's gown game from 2017 to 2019.

    Array

    Cannes 2017: Michael Cinco’s Fairytale Gown

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore this Michael Cinco gown for the red carpet appearance at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Her gown was straight out of a fairytale and the diva looked gorgeous. It was an off-shouldered powdered blue gown with plunging cinched bodice and voluminous skirt. The delicate floral icy patterns on her sharply panelled skirt accentuated her gown. Aishwarya was a vision to behold in this fairytale gown, which we couldn't take our eyes off. Her styling was minimal and the makeup was highlighted by plum lip shade and subtle eye makeup. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Array

    Cannes 2017: The Flaming Red Ralph & Russo Gown

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played with the colour red at Cannes 2017. This gown of hers was designed by Ralph & Russo. It was also an off-shouldered gown with a corset bodice and ruffled skirt. The bodice was accentuated by intricate patterns and the skirt was highlighted by feathery details. This gown suited her and she spruced up her look with diamond danglers. The wavy hairstyle went well with her attire but her makeup highlighted by deep wine-red lip shade was a bit of a disappointment.

    Array

    Cannes 2018: Michael Cinco’s Butterfly Gown

    This gown of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's is probably one of the most outstanding gowns in the history of Cannes Film Festival. It was designed by Michael Cinco and it was an ambitious project that took 3000 hours. Inspired by metamorphosis of a butterfly, this gown featured threadwork in violet, red, and blue colours. It was embellished with Swarovski crystals and French pailettes. The 10-foot long train was crafted out of fine mesh. She accessorised her look with stunning purple earrings and the makeup was highlighted by light red lip shade. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her look.

    Array

    Cannes 2018: The Icy Rami Kadi Gown

    For the second red carpet outing at 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a Rami Kadi gown that was enhanced by icy tone. Her gown was structured and sharp and she looked like a snow queen in that. The off-shouldered gown was embellished and the sharply pleated cape was adorned with subtle snow patterns. The makeup was highlighted by magenta lip shade and silver eye shadow but it was her origami-style hairdo that took our breath away.

    Array

    Cannes 2019: The Leather Jean-Louis Sabaji Gown

    After 2018's Cannes Film Festival, we thought Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has already hit the fashion peak with her Michael Cinco butterfly gown and origami hairdo. However, she only pushed herself ahead fashionably at 2019 Cannes Film Festival with her iridescent Jean-Louis Sabaji gown. The fluorescent gown changed hues from golden to green, and was crafted out of delicate foiled leather. Even her sandals, which matched with the hue of her gown, were made from the same fabric. Well, with this gown, Aishwarya Rai definitely took a break from the usual silks and chiffons and gave us a new fabric to look forward to. Her earlobes were highlighted by glittery accents and no, those weren't earrings. The makeup was minimal and the sleek side-parted tresses rounded out her look.

    Array

    Cannes 2019: The Ruffled Ashi Studio Gown

    It was a feathered number for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's second red carpet outing at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. This time, the former Miss World, impressed us with her all-white gown that was unapologetic and dramatic. We noticed sartorial layered cuts in her attire and the feathered accompaniment at the bodice totally left us speechless. The makeup highlighted by minty pink lip shade and kohl with silver eyeliner upped her look. The bun went well with her look and the drop earrings wrapped up her look.

    So, which Cannes Film Festival gown of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's did you like the most? Let us know that.

    Photos Source: Aastha Sharma's Instagram

    More AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN News

    Story first published: Sunday, April 26, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue