    Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, And Anil Kapoor In Black Suit For Photoshoot, Who Looked The Best?

    By
    |

    Bollywood celebs Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor have many things in common. First, all three are the top actors in the industry; second, all three are great dancers; third, they have attractive personality and most importantly, they all have been ruling the fashion industry. No matter, what they wear, their personality is so strong and amazing that everything suits them.

    Recently, the three handsome men had photoshoot for GQ India magazine. Dressed in black suits, Hrithik, Shahid, and Anil took our breath away. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find who nailed the shoot.

    That EOD feeling! #GQArchives, @hrithikroshan _________________________________________ #hrithikroshan #mood #bollywood #actor #endofday #workfromhome 📸 Martin Prihoda

    Hrithik Roshan In A Black Suit

    Hrithik Roshan sported a classic-collar black shirt and paired it with matching leather pants. The Super 30 actor layered his ensemble with a quarter-sleeved open-front black leather jacket and completed his look with a pair of black shiny shoes. With French beard, he rounded out his look. Hrithik Roshan looked classy as he posed with a glass of wine, sitting on a white couch.

    How do you like your ☕? @shahidkapoor wants to know! #GQArchives, Photo: Tarun Vishwa _______________________________ #ShahidKapoor #Bollywood #Coffee #Actor

    Shahid Kapoor In A Black Suit

    Shahid Kapoor donned a stylish black suit and looked phenomenal. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved long lapel black blazer, which was accentuated by multiple leather stripes on sleeves. The Kabir Singh actor layered it with a classic plain black tee and teamed it with matching pants that also featured leather stripes. He completed his look with black sneakers and covered the palm of his hands with gloves. The full beard spruced up his look.

    #TryThis: A coordinated pop of colour to update your basic casuals #GQArchives, @anilskapoor Photo: Errikos Andreou _________________________________________ #AnilKapoor #TryThis #Fashion #Style #Menswear #Styling #GQShoot #WorkFromHome #Casuals

    Anil Kapoor In A Black Suit

    Anil Kapoor caught all our attention as he posed in a black suit, sitting on a backless chair. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel open-front blazer, which featured pocket square. He layered his blazer with a contrasting yellow plain tee that popped out. The Malang actor teamed it with black pants and completed his look with matching shoes. The moustache and stubble beard enhanced his look.

    So, whose black suit did you like the most? Who looked the best? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Cover Pic Credits: Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor

    Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 15:00 [IST]
